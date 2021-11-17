SETOUCHI JOZOJO Winery and Restaurant / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects

+ 34

Architecture Team: Daisuke Sugawara, Ayaka Yamamoto, Yuki Nakao

Creative Direction: SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects Inc., Daisuke Sugawara

Concept Design: SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects Inc, Daisuke Sugawara, Ayaka Yamamot

Client: SETOUCHIJOZOJO Co.Ltd.

Structural Designers: Yoshinori Suzuki, Kakeru Tsuruta, Mari Honm

Lighting Designer: Aki Hayakawa

Facility Designer: Noriko Ito, Yasuko Kuroki

Landscape Designers: Yoichiro Ishikawa, Manami Hasegawa

Space Sign: Shogo Kishino

Architects: SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects Inc.

City: Hiroshima

Country: Japan

“SETOUCHI JOZOJO” is a winery and restaurant to reactivate local industries and culture with reconnecting food, culture and beautiful landscape.

The site is located on the relic of the shipyard facing to Setouchi-sea. Our design target is to create diverse places for people selecting the adequate place with connecting characteristic spaces and stories of the surrounding environmental context by architecture.

The Architecture and landscape design connects landscape of mountains and sea with the entrance axis, Gate framing and long roof. In addition, the architectural landscape creates different openness, density and scale with composition of buildings layout, decks, green and shipyard relics underneath the long roof.

This architectural landscape shows us new Setouchi seascape and story crossing future and history with reactivation local contexts.