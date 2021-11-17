We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

SETOUCHI JOZOJO Winery and Restaurant / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects

SETOUCHI JOZOJO Winery and Restaurant / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Winery
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architecture Team:Daisuke Sugawara, Ayaka Yamamoto, Yuki Nakao
  • Creative Direction:SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects Inc., Daisuke Sugawara
  • Concept Design:SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects Inc, Daisuke Sugawara, Ayaka Yamamot
  • Client:SETOUCHIJOZOJO Co.Ltd.
  • Structural Designers:Yoshinori Suzuki, Kakeru Tsuruta, Mari Honm
  • Lighting Designer:Aki Hayakawa
  • Facility Designer:Noriko Ito, Yasuko Kuroki
  • Landscape Designers:Yoichiro Ishikawa, Manami Hasegawa
  • Space Sign:Shogo Kishino
  • Architects:SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects Inc.
  • City:Hiroshima
  • Country:Japan
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
“SETOUCHI JOZOJO” is a winery and restaurant to reactivate local industries and culture with reconnecting food, culture and beautiful landscape.

© Daici Ano
Plan - Ground Floor
© Daici Ano
Section 01
© Daici Ano
The site is located on the relic of the shipyard facing to Setouchi-sea. Our design target is to create diverse places for people selecting the adequate place with connecting characteristic spaces and stories of the surrounding environmental context by architecture.

© Tomoyuki Kusunose
The Architecture and landscape design connects landscape of mountains and sea with the entrance axis, Gate framing and long roof. In addition, the architectural landscape creates different openness, density and scale with composition of buildings layout, decks, green and shipyard relics underneath the long roof.

© Daici Ano
Section 03
This architectural landscape shows us new Setouchi seascape and story crossing future and history with reactivation local contexts. 

© Daici Ano
Project location

Address:Hiroshima, Japan

SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryJapan
Cite: "SETOUCHI JOZOJO Winery and Restaurant / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects" 17 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972083/setouchi-jozojo-winery-and-restaurant-sugawaradaisuke-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

