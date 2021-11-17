School Les Moulins / FAUN

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. Implemented within a rural landscape, the project is expressing an architectural language taking its roots into a territory made of fields, gabled-roof farms, and fencings illustrating easements. Located at the edge of the village center, the school organizes the transition from a built environment to farmlands. It is also the merging point of a future urban project with the main village.

To ensure its belonging to the city, the school is facing the village center, the forecourt being the prolongation of existing pathways. This orientation is the starting point for the circulation plan within the building. From the forecourt, pupils enter the building from one of the wings, either the western for preschool or the eastern for the elementary school, each leading to a dedicated playground. Hallways surrounding the central patio are organizing the perambulations within the building while being naturally enlightened. This patio is also thought to be an extra space for the classroom without compromising the school’s way of operating.

The school is then a realization anticipating the municipality’s future needs and aiming to offer a long-lasting solution.

Within the pierced enclosure opening views on the surroundings, simple and unified volumes are drawn. They are referring to the surrounding buildings to better merge with the existing landscape.

The school’s architecture can be perceived at different scales: domestic for the adults and children benefiting from the school, and the public regarding the town.