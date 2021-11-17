As part of Velux's Build for Life online conference, ArchDaily will be hosting the Daylight in Architecture Sessions. Today, Cristian Izquierdo Lehmann, Jose Fernando from Natura Futura, and Rick Joy will discuss how to leverage buildings to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life.
Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture Americas
Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture Americas
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture Americas" 17 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972034/veluxs-build-for-life-online-conference-daylight-in-architecture-americas> ISSN 0719-8884
About this author