We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coliving
  4. Mexico
  5. Coliving interlomas / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura

Coliving interlomas / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura

Save this project
Coliving interlomas / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura

© Sandra Pereznieto© Sandra Pereznieto© Sandra Pereznieto© Sandra Pereznieto+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Coliving
Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico
  • Architects: A-001 Taller de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  462
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sandra Pereznieto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Bluedot, Duhart, Fábrica Astilla, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: Eduardo Gorozpe
  • Design Team:Arturo Olavarrieta, Erik Ley, Gustavo Fajardo, Mariluz Arce
  • Engineering:Fernando Calleja
  • Collaborators:Joel Betanzos, Agustín Pilar
  • City:Naucalpan de Juárez
  • Country:Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. Coliving Interlomas is a student-oriented residential project located to the western-outside Mexico City, which proposes an architecture that brings together life and studying in community, following space optimization principles in a shared living system. The complex features four levels in which the bedrooms and the common areas complement each other. The rest of the program is composed of two study rooms, a recreational area, two lounge areas in a roof garden, two integral kitchens, a dining room, a gym, and a service area for maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The architectural shape is born from a volumetric experimentation with the site, as well as the challenge to create private and public areas for twelve students. Three privacy levels were defined: the bedrooms, the internal common spaces, and the public areas that flow towards the outside. An initial volume was dismembered into four towers which contain the bedrooms. Between these towers there are wide open, common-use areas which foster the project’s vibrant community life. Coliving Interlomas rescues the principle of building public space and takes it to a micro scale through recreational, contemplative and rest areas. It is an exercise in co-living that proposes dignified and sustainable dimensions which are the result of an extensive analysis on space usage and day-to-day objects with a projection to the future and new ways of achieving habitability. The project reinterprets the traditional dichotomy of the courtyard house by leaving interior squares for each of the spaces, thus giving them dignified vitality, since every one of them has natural lighting, ventilation, and vegetation. Regarding the project’s materiality, one of the main elements that gives it its unique character, as well as thermal warmth and singularity, is the prominent use of corrugated concrete. Every corrugated concrete wall is different from each other due to the imperfection of the technique, which gives it a unique living experience. The fixed wooden furniture creates a visual contrast and has an important role in shaping the shared spaces, in some cases functioning as dividing walls, and in others as elements that help differentiate spaces between them, creating interesting paths in the process.

Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Plan - Upper floor
Plan - Upper floor
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Technical and constructive challenges. Coliving Interlomas is the result of a completely artisanal approach to the procedure and relationship with exposed concrete. During the construction process, several technical trials were held to achieve the final corrugated concrete effect. Formwork trials with different types of metal sheets and wood were made until the ideal technique, in which none of the corrugated waves peeled off, was achieved. This is the reason why the corrugation is slightly slanted, instead of at a straight 90º angle. The landscape design was thought as a green productive system, with vegetation such as: passionflower, lime, lemon and guaba. This means to put forward a healthy lifestyle that goes beyond aesthetic function. It was important to think of spatial structures that would help the co-habitants of the project to have a more direct relationship to the vegetation and its produce. Anyone can eat the apples or oranges that have been planted and harvested on site.

Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Naucalpan de Juárez, Méx., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A-001 Taller de Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingMexico
Cite: "Coliving interlomas / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura" [Coliving interlomas / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura] 21 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971971/coliving-interlomas-a-001-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream