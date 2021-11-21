We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorms
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Student House Holešovice / Pavel Hnilicka Architekti

Student House Holešovice / Pavel Hnilicka Architekti

Save this project
Student House Holešovice / Pavel Hnilicka Architekti

© Tomáš Slavík© Tomáš Slavík© Tomáš Slavík© Tomáš Slavík+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Dorms
Prague, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

Text description provided by the architects. Student House Holešovice from Pavel Hnilička Architects+Planners is a project that consciously carries the legacy of important city buildings with a defined build-to-line. The facades with open ground floors become a natural, extended part of the street. The result is a pleasant urban environment with tree canopies and wide sidewalks. In Holešovice, this way of crafting urban space can only be observed only on a few standalone houses that date from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

Socialist urban planning and its extensive plans for a traffic infrastructure often caused insensitively and "too big to handle" interventions that resulted in a loss of urbanity. That is why we designed a building that brings back the historical urban character, mends the broken street network, and therefore enables the creation of enjoyable and safe street space. We designed a house that includes state-of-the-art technical equipment, yet knowingly remains traditional in its composition. Student House became one of the first buildings that pave the way for Holešovice's exciting urban renewal to become a vibrant and attractive neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

The inner layout of the building utilizes a hotel typology. The ground floor is occupied by an entrance hall, shared spaces for sport and leisure, technical equipment as well as commercial space. The entrance hall is located on the corner of the entire building, the most prominent and visible part that's at the same time oriented towards the city center. The diverse variety of spaces means there is one for everybody based on their mood and preferences, from areas bustling with people to quiet zones and study rooms. There is also an event hall, which under normal operation acts as an extension of a bar seating area. However, it can be quickly partitioned from the rest of the space with sliding walls and used to watch movies, perform a theater play, host a lecture, or dance. A shared part of the ground floor opens directly into a spacious garden, which can serve as an outdoor extension of the space, particularly during warm weather.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

On the top floor of the building, there is a sky bar with a rooftop terrace. The vertical partitioning stems from a well-functioning model of three stages that's been proven for centuries: plinth (the ground floor), body (floors with rows of windows), and head (roof or set-back top floor). The basic building block of the residential part is a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment unit with a kitchenette.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

Student House Holešovice is Prague's response to the concept of student housing in many European cities. Single and double bedrooms can house more than 650 students.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Slavík
© Tomáš Slavík

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Prague, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pavel Hnilicka Architekti
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDormsCzech Republic
Cite: "Student House Holešovice / Pavel Hnilicka Architekti" 21 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971958/student-house-holesovice-pavel-hnilicka-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream