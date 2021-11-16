We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
GO! Talent School / B-architecten

GO! Talent School / B-architecten

© Lucid© Lucid© Lucid© Lucid+ 53

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Dendermonde, Belgium
© Lucid
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. GO! talent, formerly known as Royal Technical Atheneum in Dendermonde (KTAD) is a post-secondary education institute that provides vocational training in the care, commercial and industrial sectors.

© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid

GO! talent is a 5,954 sqm school for more than 600 youngsters, located in the historical context of Brussels Fortification Line, at the edge of Dendermonde’s historical center. The scheme is an interpretation of the community campus approach, tackling not only the current needs of the school but also addressing the spatial organization of the local educational landscape.

© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid

The urban and architectural analysis of the site has shown the cultural importance of the existing 1920’s Aria Building. Its magnificent architecture and timeless layout suggest the spatial organization of the campus as well as determine the character of the Begijnhoflaan, concealing the transition between the city and the campus. Hence the decision to preserve this building and transform it into educational facilities for care and commercial departments.

© Lucid
© Lucid
ARIA - Ground floor
ARIA - Ground floor

The new school building at the west end of the site is a three-story structure with predominantly industrial school departments and sports facilities, intricately stacked together in a single, compact building volume. The general circulation zones, conceived as semi-outdoor spaces, wrap the building on each level and act as a mediator between inner and outer environments, tempering climatic conditions and noise levels inside and out.

© Lucid
© Lucid

All three buildings are related to each other through a continuum of public and semi-public spaces. The three main squares (Aria Square, School Square, and Work Square) simultaneously connect and isolate the buildings, evoking a commonplace to play and socialize.

© Lucid
© Lucid

Project gallery

Project location

Address:9200 Dendermonde, Belgium

About this office
B-architecten
Office

