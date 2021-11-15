Spiral House in Berlin Proposes a New Residential Typology of Homogenous Living Spaces

German architecture firm Meyer-Grohbruegge has proposed a new residential typology that "adds a dynamic spatial dimension to a small building gap and emphasizes physical experience in housing". The competition-winning design features a central spiral staircase that connects the entire structure together and offers residents a fluid and dynamic interior that merges the outdoors and indoors.

Situated on the former Wall strip in Berlin, the house is envisioned on a small building gap with 8 residential units across 1000 sqm of gross floor area. The entire building is connected via centralized large steps that spiral upwards, adding an additional dimension to the living space, and offering each apartment upper and lower platforms that are accessible through an outdoor area.

Each apartment consists of one full turn; this layout blurs the hierarchy of functional spaces and generates a flowing and continuous interior where the kitchen, living space, bedroom, and bathroom are all part of the same spatial configuration. Although homogenous, the rooms are given their privacy and distinction through their orientation and location with respect to other rooms.

In addition to its physical permeability, the structure is visually permeable through its glass facade all around. The terrace on the roof offers panoramic views of Berlin and is used as a common space for the residents. Towards the lower part pf the building, bricks are arranged around the base and attic area to create a connection with the urban identity of the wall strip.

The project is developed for INCEPT GmbH (Ziegert Immobilien), and is currently in LP5 (DD) phase. Meyer-Grohbruegge is an architecture and design firm that focuses on developing new spatial typologies that respond to housing's global challenges and create different ways of living and generating new identities.