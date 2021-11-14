We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. India
  5. Tessalace Commercial Office Space / Studio Ardete

Tessalace Commercial Office Space / Studio Ardete

Save this project
Tessalace Commercial Office Space / Studio Ardete

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Institutional Buildings, Commercial Architecture
JLPL Industrial Area, India
  • Planning:Sanchit Dhiman
  • 3 D Design & Drawings:Pragya Singh
  • Architectural Drawings & Details:Rosy Soni, Palak Puri
  • Control & Coordination:Abhimanue Sharma
  • Publication Coordinator:Abhimanue Sharma
  • Building Construction:Ravijeet Singh
  • Architects:Studio Ardete
  • Electrical And Lighting Consultants:The Luminars
  • Fire Services:FES
  • City:JLPL Industrial Area
  • Country:India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. The chances of a commercial building losing its identity in a sea of clones of glass and steel are quite high. Le Corbusier, however, managed to craft an entire city's commercial and institutional complexes whilst imparting a unique character to each form. Tessalace is an endeavor in a similar direction – celebrating the materiality of concrete. Located in Sector 82, Mohali, an upcoming industrial area, this project is a commercial building to lease out typical floors as offices for corporates and IT organizations. However, the design intent was to craft a commercial building with a soul and distinct personality.  

Save this picture!
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Plan - Stilt Floor
Plan - Stilt Floor

The building earned the name, "Tessalace" owing to its tessellated façade design. Oxford dictionary defines, tessellate – as a pattern of repeated shapes, especially polygons that fit together closely without gaps or overlapping. Visibly, the structure of the building is enveloped in a membrane of tessellated polygons, an array of solid and voids in tones of grey and white.   

Save this picture!
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Front Elevation
Front Elevation

The graphical RCC façade, abstract with acute angles pulled in different directions, is tied together homogeneously. The envelope is a tessellated composition of polygons highlighted with white MS flat members and an array of horizontal white MS members filling up some of the void polygons. The diversity of planes, some solid outlined in white, while the others screened spark curiosity and establish an instant engaging connection with the visitor.  

Save this picture!
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Series of polygonal facets composed poetically impart a vivid and distinct persona to the building. The Tessalace rises as a torchbearer of contextual response amidst the sea of look-alike, mundane and dreary commercial buildings. 

Save this picture!
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area, Punjab, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Ardete
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsCommercial ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Tessalace Commercial Office Space / Studio Ardete" 14 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971905/tessalace-commercial-office-space-studio-ardete> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream