Interior Panels: Flexible and Customizable Aluminum Profiles

There are a variety of wall coverings, façades and ceilings on the market, with multiple aesthetic options, fulfilling different functions and supplied by many companies. One thing they all have in common is that they are structured on frames which usually don't get much attention, yet directly influence the installation and the final result. These frames can vary in materials and complexity, as well as in how the panels are connected. The fixing of the panels cannot always be hidden, with visible screws or other parts, which end up requiring the use of other methods to hide them.

New Zealand brand Fastmount specializes in the development of hidden panel systems and has just launched a new system for interiors: Stratlock. The particularity of this product is that it offers designers and builders a complete and integrated system that is especially developed for the construction of ceiling and wall structures on irregular substrates. It can be used to affix internal panels with precision, and can be cut to any desired size in order to build the frame to attach the panels.

Flexibility can be achieved through connectors that allow extruded aluminium profiles to be attached. The Stratlock Rail System was specifically designed for use with the line of clips of the same name, resulting in a complete and flexible process for accurately framing walls and installing interior panels in a simple way.

Clips are positioned along the profiles for the attachment of the panels, where the male clips will already be screwed on. In this way, panel and frame are connected through a simple fitting, without the need for special tools in the installation. More importantly, it's a hidden fastener that is quickly installed to the frame and panel, providing supportive adjustment of the panel before locking in place, and featuring Fastmount's highest shear strength and 18 kg tensile load.

In addition to making installation much easier, this also provides a sober finish. The entire substrate can be CAD-designed and pre-built precisely before installation, speeding up the construction process, which will also be quite light due to the material, reaching only 500 grams per linear meter.

Discover the limitless possibilities of panel construction in the Fastmount catalogue.