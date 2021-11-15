We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Sports Architecture
  Spain
  El Anillo International Sports Innovation Center / José María Sánchez García

El Anillo International Sports Innovation Center / José María Sánchez García

Sports Architecture
Spain
  Collaborator:Mariló Sánchez, Marta Cabezón, Laura Rojo, Mafalda Ambrosio, Maribel Torres, Rafael Fernández, Enrique García-Margallo, Francisco Sánchez
  Country:Spain
© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
Text description provided by the architects. This project articulates a brief for an R&D sports technology centre focused on nature-related activities. The site is located on a peninsula in the Gabriel y Galán Reservoir in Cáceres Province, with seasonal changes in the water level.

© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
The building's location is therefore set on a safe level. The roughly 6,000 m2 programme is stretched to produce a 630 m circular structure, ensuring that the building is always only partly visible. In other words, a fragment insinuates the entire building, although the only way to really appreciate the whole structure is from the air. This big-scale dilutes the project into its surroundings. The building also becomes an artifact that seems alien to its location, materialized by means of a dry construction system with assembled components, integrated with the landscape by contrast.

© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
Plan
Plan
Elevations
Elevations
© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
Axonometría
Axonometría
© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
The structure rises off the ground without changing the topography, thus reducing its impact on the site. Contact points are minimised by defining a single raised level which creates a complex, varied spatial relationship with the immediate topography.

© Roland Halbe / Hisao Suzuki
Project location

Address:Guijo de Granadilla, Cáceres, Spain

About this office
José María Sánchez García
