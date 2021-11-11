Birmingham’s Historic Square Undergoes First Phase of Redevelopment

The first phase of the Paradise Masterplan by Glenn Howells Architects (GHA) in Birmingham’s historic square has been completed, marking a major milestone in the city’s redevelopment plans. The newly restored civic square features Two Chamberlain Square, an eight-storey office building with a glazed facade and expansive column frame amidst 19th century cultural buildings.

The strategy of the Paradise Masterplan, which was inaugurated in 2008, aims to enrich the public realm and reconnect Birmingham to its history and heritage. The overall plan will comprise three public squares and ten new commercial, cultural, and residential buildings. GHA will be designing two office buildings, Two Chamberlain Square and One Centenary Way, one 49-storey residential Build to Rent tower titled Octagon, and a 150-bed boutique hotel designed in collaboration with hotel experts ISA Architecture & Design.

The 183,000 sq.ft. office building sits facing the square and Chamberlain Memorial, and is bordered by the city’s Town Hall while framing views of its Museum & Art Gallery. The urban transformation connects the city with walkways and puts architectural heritage at the forefront, providing a rich framework for the city's economic and cultural growth that turns it into a "world-class destination" by 2030.

Concluding the western edge of the renewed Chamberlain Square and sitting shoulder to shoulder with One Chamberlain Square, we believe the completion of Two Chamberlain Square is a significant milestone in transforming the civic heart of the city into an attractive destination where the generosity and quality of the public landscape can be enjoyed by all. The building articulately frames views of the Museum & Art Gallery, becomes a contemporary backdrop to the Chamberlain memorial, and is a good respectful neighbor to an important collection of 19th century civic architecture. This, combined with a number of successful lettings by global businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been a hugely rewarding project for GHA.-- Dav Bansal, Partner at Glenn Howells Architects

Two Chamberlain Square takes its design composition, materials, proportions, and rhythm from its surrounding structures. The architecture reflects a contemporary take on the historic facades of these civic buildings by recreating stone columns using elegant and slender designs. Combined with the continuous glass facade, the portico, which extends 27 meters in height, allow the eye to run vertically towards the roof terrace and reinforce the idea of civic transformation.

The ground floor of the building is dedicated to retail and mixed-use. The reception area is accessed directly from the Chamberlain Square and leads to open-plan office spaces arranged around a central atrium, with flexibility to be split and reorganized. The stone piers offer effective solar shading, providing all areas of the floorplan with views of the square and adjacent landmarks, along with high levels of natural light.