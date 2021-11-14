Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture

-
Architects: Bilge Kalfa Architecture
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Büşra Yeltekin
-
Manufacturers: BauBerlin, GastroArena, Hadler GmbH, Pierre Jeanneret, Royal Glass Berlin
- Client:Voo Store, Yasin Mujdeci
- Interior Designer:Bilge Kalfa
- City:Berlin
- Country:Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Compact Market is a new space stocking archival pieces of Voo Store Berlin. The store is located in Oranienstraße which is a multi-layered district in Kreuzberg. The space with its depot which is almost 90sqm and neighbor to the Voo Store.
The interior design aims to pay tribute to the 150-year history of the retail location and to renovate but with simple elegance. The space has levels/steps to question who the audience is in a concept store. Sometimes the “market” has pop-up events and the space is easily adaptable. The design has contrasts: the wooden gable beams are 150 years old and a bench made by the Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret provides a historical touch.
On the other hand, the blue epoxy flooring with its Berliner pattern on it, highlights every item it encounters, through its brave and modern touch. The cashier and the shelves are handmade objects applied by Berliner craftsmen. The brick display is also made of old Berlin’s water pipes. A design that consists of minimum forms and colors was utilized for maximum functionality and utilization.