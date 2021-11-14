We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture

Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture

Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture

© Büşra Yeltekin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Bilge Kalfa Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Büşra Yeltekin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BauBerlin, GastroArena, Hadler GmbH, Pierre Jeanneret, Royal Glass Berlin
  • Client:Voo Store, Yasin Mujdeci
  • Interior Designer:Bilge Kalfa
  • City:Berlin
  • Country:Germany
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

Text description provided by the architects. Compact Market is a new space stocking archival pieces of Voo Store Berlin. The store is located in Oranienstraße which is a multi-layered district in Kreuzberg. The space with its depot which is almost 90sqm and neighbor to the Voo Store.

© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

 The interior design aims to pay tribute to the 150-year history of the retail location and to renovate but with simple elegance. The space has levels/steps to question who the audience is in a concept store. Sometimes the “market” has pop-up events and the space is easily adaptable. The design has contrasts: the wooden gable beams are 150 years old and a bench made by the Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret provides a historical touch.

© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin
Plan
Plan
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

On the other hand, the blue epoxy flooring with its Berliner pattern on it, highlights every item it encounters, through its brave and modern touch. The cashier and the shelves are handmade objects applied by Berliner craftsmen. The brick display is also made of old Berlin’s water pipes. A design that consists of minimum forms and colors was utilized for maximum functionality and utilization.

© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

Project location

Address:Oranienstasse 181, Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

Bilge Kalfa Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreGermany
Cite: "Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture" 14 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971685/compact-market-voo-store-bilge-kalfa-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

