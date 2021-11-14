Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture

+ 16

Store • Berlin, Germany Architects: Bilge Kalfa Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Büşra Yeltekin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BauBerlin , GastroArena , Hadler GmbH , Pierre Jeanneret , Royal Glass Berlin

Client: Voo Store, Yasin Mujdeci

Interior Designer: Bilge Kalfa

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Compact Market is a new space stocking archival pieces of Voo Store Berlin. The store is located in Oranienstraße which is a multi-layered district in Kreuzberg. The space with its depot which is almost 90sqm and neighbor to the Voo Store.

The interior design aims to pay tribute to the 150-year history of the retail location and to renovate but with simple elegance. The space has levels/steps to question who the audience is in a concept store. Sometimes the “market” has pop-up events and the space is easily adaptable. The design has contrasts: the wooden gable beams are 150 years old and a bench made by the Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret provides a historical touch.

On the other hand, the blue epoxy flooring with its Berliner pattern on it, highlights every item it encounters, through its brave and modern touch. The cashier and the shelves are handmade objects applied by Berliner craftsmen. The brick display is also made of old Berlin’s water pipes. A design that consists of minimum forms and colors was utilized for maximum functionality and utilization.