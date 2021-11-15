A New Alternative in Interior Design: Two High-Quality Products on One Wood-Based Chipboard

Save this picture! EGGER PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered board

The use of organic and natural materials, as well as products that successfully emulate them, has been a strong ongoing trend that continues to gain popularity in interior design. Especially in the past year, where confinement restrictions have heavily influenced the amount of time people spend in their homes, the industry has experienced an increased demand for products capable of bringing nature and visual comfort indoors – whether it be in the form of furniture or other decorative elements. It is, without a doubt, a design movement that is here to stay.

However, besides the interest in nature inspired objects, architects’ and designers’ primary consideration when selecting a material is often its quality, resistance, and maintenance needs. It is, therefore, ideal to combine a natural look with functionality when creating a user-friendly indoor environment. With that in mind, wood-based materials manufacturer EGGER has expanded its lacquer portfolio to develop a new line that unites an organic look with other beneficial properties.

A resistant and sustainable lacquered board variant

The result is the PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards, created by merging the PerfectSense Matt lacquered boards and Feelwood surfaces. While the first provides a smooth, resistant and easy-to-maintain matt surface with anti-fingerprint properties, the second replicates the authentic characteristics of wood, both in look and texture. Thus, the new chipboard, being the first in the industry to combine two successful high-quality products, offers a matt lacquer surface with pore texture that is synchronized to the respective decor pattern. It consequently becomes a realistic and cost-effective alternative to real wood that, at the same time, meets the trend of matt, velvety surfaces.

Similar to the matt boards, the benefits of the new lacquered board variant include an anti-fingerprint property that demonstrates its effectiveness with dark colors, as virtually no fingerprints can be seen. The surface is also antibacterial and particularly resistant to common stains, scratches, and cleaning agents, requiring a reduced cleaning effort and being easy to maintain. While veneer is not suitable in many applications because it cannot withstand moisture and heat, the matt-textured surface has proven its resistance.

In addition, the chipboard is obtained from 89% renewable resources and 70% recycled materials or by-products from the sawmill industry. This not only makes the manufacturing process more efficient, but also provides a sustainable option in a climate-change context where demand for eco-friendly materials is increasing exponentially.

Multiple applications in interior design

The numerous qualities of the product, along with a cut-to-size format that can meet various requirements, opens a wide range of possibilities in the furniture and interior design industry. By offering resistance and aesthetics, the PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards are ideal for vertical and horizontal use, ranging from kitchen fronts and bathroom furniture, to wall cladding and living room or bedroom applications, among other design options. Its wood-based appearance, adaptability, and resistance makes it ideal for timeless pieces both in private and public life, even being suitable for offices, hotels, and shops.

The new innovative board collection offers five new wood reproductions, as well as the trend color black with the new matt-textured surface. In order to complete an authentic solid wood experience, the six decorative products use different types of wood that respond to the essence of the material by containing natural elements and colors. For example, while Cuneo Oak contains sapwood and Garrone Oak has a reflective nature, Halifax Oaks includes small cracks and Riffian Oak has a natural plank.

Below, six wood variations of PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards, along with their key characteristics, that take part of the “Range for the Senses” collection and complement the EGGER Decorative Collection.

Bleached Cuneo Oak: Discrete sapwood and a planked look

Dark Brown Garonne Oak: Reflective with black pores and cracks

Smoked Riffian Oak: Wind cracks and the look of joined wooden planks

Grey Noble Chestnut: Narrow florets in a slightly grey natural shade

Black: An authentic-looking solid wood texture

Brown Halifax Oak: Trendy dark woodgrain with wind cracks

With several application options and variations, the PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards introduces a material that is functional and sustainable while being unprecedentedly natural for the sight and touch. Ultimately, high design quality surfaces that convey naturalness are attributed a special value, as demonstrated by the two awards given to the new product this year: The Red Dot Award and the German Innovation Award.

