Ofiice in Sakurazaka / Design Associates Nakamura

-
Architects: Design Associates Nakamura
- Area: 111 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
-
Lead Architect: So Nakamura
- Architects:Design Associates Nakamura
- City:Fukuoka
- Country:Japan
''One large roof'' connects the office space and seminar room together with a semi-outdoor terrace to create a building where people can gather.
We designed a warm office by using a lot of wood inside and outside. We designed office space with two different characters ''An open office with an atrium'' and ''A warm office surrounded by wood''.
An outdoor terrace with deep eaves welcomes people.