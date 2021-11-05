A Fire Station Turned Urban Farming Hub in Singapore and an Innovation Campus in India: 10 Unbuilt Projects Submitted to Archdaily

Save this picture! Siemens Healthiners Campus by Eller + Eller Architekten. Image © moka-studio

This week's curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights different competition-winning designs submitted by the ArchDaily Community. From large scale commercial developments to cultural interventions in historical urban fabrics, from adaptive reuse projects with an environmental focus to educational facilities, this article showcases a variety of design approaches, programs and scales. The proposals featured are the results of local and international competitions, either creative concepts or projects currently in progress.

The award-winning entries include a range of different projects designed by both young architects and established firms. An adaptive reuse project of a fire station in Singapore, the redevelopment of an industrial site in South Korea, a mixed-use project in China or a museum in Italy are a few of this week's highlights.

Read on to discover these competition-winning projects, along with their descriptions provided by the architects.

Siemens Healthiners Campus

Eller + Eller Architekten

Save this picture! Siemens Healthiners Campus by Eller + Eller Architekten. Image © moka-studio

The Bengaluru campus will be the new 'Innovation Hub' of Siemens Healthineers India from 2025. The guiding concept for this innovative working environment is characterized by collaboration, communication and transparency, as well as extraordinary sustainability. Seven buildings, staggered in height and grouped around a green inner courtyard, are connected on several levels via skywalks and sky gardens. Human encounters are given an inspiring stage in the architectural landscape, strongly interwoven with the outdoor space.

Xiakewan Science City

MANDAWORKS + UPDIS

Save this picture! Xiakewan Science City by MANDAWORKS + UPDIS. Image © Frontop

The masterplan vision for the massive 8000-hectare site is established on the principles of our teams' 'resilient framework', approach to large scale urban development grounded in three essential layers of progressive urban development: the blue, green and experience networks. The new Science City will be deeply integrated with its local natural environment, protecting, enhancing, and maximizing the health of the existing ecosystems in which the new city will be constructed.

CIFI Kunming Plaza

10 Design

Save this picture! CIFI Kunming Plaza . Image Courtesy of 10 Design

CIFI Kunming Plaza is a retail mixed-use destination in Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan in China. The design for this 280,000sqm development is rooted in the city's natural terraced landscape and its year-round spring-like weather, aiming to provide ample outdoor spaces with an open retail street in an up-and-coming neighbourhood where new residential and mixed-use developments are surging. The scheme comprises two interconnected malls, a retail street, and three serviced apartment towers that seek to embrace the vibrancy of Kunming and provide seamless connectivity with the nearby transport hubs.

Good Food, Good Life

WY-TO and Provolk architects

Save this picture! Good Food, Good Life by WY-TO and Provolk architects. Image © Monevi Design

"Good Food, Good Life" is an adaptive reuse project that reevaluates modern capitalistic goals and advocates circularity, sustainability and inclusivity through the concept, "Virtuous Food Cycle". Designed in close alignment with C40's design priorities for the ten climate challenges, it re-introduces Nature as an integral Partner in the kindred friendly recreational node. Each planned intervention is built on a flexible structure that will equalize and manage the connection of Heritage, People and Planet for a sustainably efficient and equitable environment.

Novecentopiùcento - Museo del Novecento

Lorenzo Maggio Architecture

Save this picture! Novecentopiùcento - Museo del Novecento. Image © Lorenzo Maggio Architecture

Dialogue and balance are the two pillars on which the Museo del Novecento rests. Designed in accordance with its original function as an active cultural space, it becomes a symbol of participation, exchange, emblem of the different forms of contemporary culture in the heart of Milano to open up to citizenship and build together History of the Future. A state-of-the-art museum, projected to the 21st century, in which art and architecture merge to generate a plurality of visions.

Three Times Garden

Nysa

Save this picture! Three Times Garden. Image Courtesy of Nysa

As a spatial manifestation of the generational trajectory of human life, our proposal hosts three different age groups in a succession of four discreet yet porous frames. These frames delineate three gardens of variable character and proportions, catering to the project's specific user groups: infants, preschool, the elderly, and local residents. The latent poetry in this project's program is thus highlighted by this multifaceted experience of the human lifetime.

Development Plan of the Old HANGLAS Site

Vaal Studio

Save this picture! Development Plan of the Old HANGLAS Site by Vaal Studio. Image Courtesy of Vaal Studio

Considering that the new development is replacing a rural context, the design tries to respect the former context by occupying less land and proposing spaces and programs that will benefit the local communities. As the densest and tallest buildings of the development plan of the Old Hanglas site, the residential towers are located on the northern part of the site, allowing the areas closer to the ocean to remain part of the city and natural landscape. The project features a farmers ' market and community amenities between the residential zone and marine culture and tourism facilities.

Nursery & Elderly Daycare Center with a Neighborhood Park

17 i Architecture Workshop

Save this picture! Nursery & Elderly Daycare Center with a Neighborhood Park . Image © 17 i Architecture Workshop

The main idea of the design stems from the longstanding cultural and, therefore, the architectural tradition of Crete. Organized around an atrium, the configuration of the building units is inspired from the Minoan palaces to the present day "metochia". In addition, large tapered skylights combined with colourful murals instil a toponymic character in the architectural form. These elements trigger the imagination of its different users, forming a space that can generate memories that will forever follow its inhabitants.

