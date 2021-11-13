We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Lycka Amsterdam Apartments / Team Paul de Vroom + Sputnik

Lycka Amsterdam Apartments / Team Paul de Vroom + Sputnik

Save this project
Lycka Amsterdam Apartments / Team Paul de Vroom + Sputnik

© Ossip van Duivenbode© Ossip van Duivenbode© Ossip van Duivenbode© Ossip van Duivenbode+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. Within a couple of years, the area around the railway station Amsterdam Sloterdijk will undergo a tremendous transformation. Until now the area was a typical conventional business district with large office buildings. In the future, the area will transform into a mixed-use urban district with additional housing and leisure programs. The plot for our design is marked “Kavel O, blok 9B” and lies next to the elevated railway tracks called Hemboog. Kavel O will consist of 8 apartment buildings around a pocket park. In order to make the scale jump between the large office towers in the area to a housing scale, the urban planners of the City of Amsterdam introduced the term “woonloods” (housing-warehouse); A block with an intermediate scale and an industrial look.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Plan volume 2 - 3rd floor
Plan volume 2 - 3rd floor
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The brief called for a variety of specific housing types of different sizes. For each of these types, a special woonloods has been tailor-made to fit. A logical and pragmatic method that leads to 5 autonomous woonloodsen with different measurements. By stacking them around a central core a horizontally articulated tower appeared with roof terraces on different levels in the building. The differences between the types and interiors of the woonloodsen are expressed in the design of their facades.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The roof terraces are used as social gathering places and, at the same time, to buffer rainwater. The rainwater is used for the plants on the terraces and the green facade of the third woonloods. The close vicinity of the Sloterdijk railway station, made it possible to make a completely car-free building, with spacious bicycle parking instead.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The compact apartments vary from 30 sqm studio's to 45 sqm two-room apartments to 60 sqm three-room apartments and 75 sqm four-room apartments. The type plans are based on the research project that Sputnik did in 2014 on the base quality of social housing in the Netherlands, which was commissioned by the Dutch ministry of the interior and fifteen housing associations.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sloterdijk, 1014 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Team Paul de Vroom + Sputnik
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands
Cite: "Lycka Amsterdam Apartments / Team Paul de Vroom + Sputnik" 13 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971338/lycka-amsterdam-apartments-team-paul-de-vroom-plus-sputnik> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream