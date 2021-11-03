Terrace Villa / Studio Neba

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

+ 17

Architecture: Sagar Chitrakar

Styling: Ilse Bos

City: Ubud

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

Text description provided by the architects. Getting inspiration from 1900’s architecture: low pitched roofs, overhanging eaves, and an open floor environment accommodating different vibes and different needs. Located in a car-free zone amidst rice fields, little water streams, and jungle views, the property enjoys tranquility in an authentic, Balinese setting. Little shops, cozy cafes, restaurants, massages, and Yoga Schools are within walking distance. Ubud’s center and attractions are in close proximity, and just minutes away.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

The property is built in a minimalist blend of contemporary architecture and Indonesian Elements. Set on a well-appointed plot of 568me of land, the property boasts 368m2 of living space, comprising 2 buildings on 2 floors. Before entering the gates of the property you are welcomed by a separate reception and shop in a self-contained building.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

Two separate buildings surround the inner courtyard of a large swimming pool with a sundeck and loungers. Matured tropical gardens provide shade during the heat of the day. A large open-concept lounging space with a modern kitchen and the long central aisle is ideal to function as a restaurant to cater to guest needs, or as a multi-purpose living space.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants

The property comprises 5 spacious accommodations, consisting of 2 ground-level rooms with a balcony, 2 apartments on 2 levels with a gazebo on the 2nd floor, and a loft-like bedroom with a large rooftop terrace. All rooms have an abundance of natural daylight, are beautifully furnished, and offer private en-suite bathrooms with Japanese bathtubs or showers.