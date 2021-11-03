We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hospitality Architecture
  Indonesia
  Terrace Villa / Studio Neba

Terrace Villa / Studio Neba

Terrace Villa / Studio Neba

Courtesy of Bali Real Estate ConsultantsCourtesy of Bali Real Estate ConsultantsCourtesy of Bali Real Estate ConsultantsCourtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Lodging
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Neba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Architecture:Sagar Chitrakar
  • Styling:Ilse Bos
  • City:Ubud
  • Country:Indonesia
Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
Text description provided by the architects. Getting inspiration from 1900’s architecture: low pitched roofs, overhanging eaves, and an open floor environment accommodating different vibes and different needs. Located in a car-free zone amidst rice fields, little water streams, and jungle views, the property enjoys tranquility in an authentic, Balinese setting. Little shops, cozy cafes, restaurants, massages, and Yoga Schools are within walking distance. Ubud’s center and attractions are in close proximity, and just minutes away.

Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
The property is built in a minimalist blend of contemporary architecture and Indonesian Elements. Set on a well-appointed plot of 568me of land, the property boasts 368m2 of living space, comprising 2 buildings on 2 floors. Before entering the gates of the property you are welcomed by a separate reception and shop in a self-contained building.

Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
Section
Section
Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
Two separate buildings surround the inner courtyard of a large swimming pool with a sundeck and loungers. Matured tropical gardens provide shade during the heat of the day. A large open-concept lounging space with a modern kitchen and the long central aisle is ideal to function as a restaurant to cater to guest needs, or as a multi-purpose living space.

Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
The property comprises 5 spacious accommodations, consisting of 2 ground-level rooms with a balcony, 2 apartments on 2 levels with a gazebo on the 2nd floor, and a loft-like bedroom with a large rooftop terrace. All rooms have an abundance of natural daylight, are beautifully furnished, and offer private en-suite bathrooms with Japanese bathtubs or showers.

Courtesy of Bali Real Estate Consultants
Project location

Address:Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia

