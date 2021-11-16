How to Design a Stunning and Functional Kitchen Island

Save this picture! Island Kitchen N Elle by Cesar. Image © Cesar

With contemporary lifestyles meaning more entertaining from home, forward-facing kitchen islands with integrated seating make staying in the new going out. But what makes the perfect kitchen island?

Now that open-plan living has freed the kitchen from its traditional closed-off position and introduced it into a more expansive and sociable free-flowing area, home designers are able to integrate cooking, dining, and socializing space with multi-functional kitchen islands.

Firstly, is the space big enough? It may seem like the functional answer to all storage and countertop needs, but if there’s too little space to move around comfortably, it won’t work. Kitchen islands require around 1.2m of free space on all sides, with a minimum size of 1m x 1.2m.