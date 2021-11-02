Sabat House / Team Group

+ 36

Visualization: Amirali Sharifi

Presentation: Mahsa Aghahasel, Pouya Sanjari, Sheila Shahraki

Technical Drawings: Asma Pirooz

Client: Reza Alamdari

Architects: Team Group

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Sabat House is a reconstruction of a villa built in 1975 located in Niavaran, Tehran. With unique project features, the project adheres to three principles of privacy, hierarchy, and centrality.

In this project, we tried to strengthen these issues.

Privacy: In the plan due to private and semi-private circulation

Axis: Inspired by the original Iranian architecture (Sabat)

Sabat: The first part means comfort, which is the main design element of this house and the basic needs of the homeowner, and the second part represents the building and shelter. We separated the private sector by creating axes perpendicular to the main corridor and directed the lighting and airflow to all the spaces.