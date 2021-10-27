We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
CELL Gym / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS

CELL Gym / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS

© Toshiyuki Udagawa

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Gymnasium, Wellness Interiors
Japan
© Toshiyuki Udagawa
© Toshiyuki Udagawa

Text description provided by the architects. The number of fitness gyms are rapidly increasing over the last few years. Unlike the normal casual workout place, the programmatic concept of this gym is a professional personal training center that approaches training from the cellular level, hence its name. Therefore the gym provides not only physical training but also nutritional counseling, hydrogen gas inhalation, and blood sampling equipment. Thus, it was necessary to create a space with a sense of seriousness, where training would solidly contribute to a result.

© Toshiyuki Udagawa
Plan
© Toshiyuki Udagawa
Arii Irie Architects designed a curved orange PVC strip curtain as a threshold between everyday life and training. The vivid color of the strips emphasizes the contrast between the two worlds, while the action of passing through inspires the awareness of transition. On the other hand, the fact that one can enter and exit anywhere gives the two spaces a sense of unity.

© Toshiyuki Udagawa
© Toshiyuki Udagawa
The training area is conceived of as a naked space free from dressed everyday life, with its finishing completely stripped away. It is a space where one can face one’s bare body in a raw atmosphere and concentrate on training.

© Toshiyuki Udagawa
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS
Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training, gymnasium, Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors, Wellness Interiors, Japan
Cite: "CELL Gym / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS" 27 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

