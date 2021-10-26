Villa Berg / R21 Arkitekter

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Nils Lauritssøns is located on a narrow plot in a residential area on Berg in Oslo. It is placed in a secluded position, withdrawn from the road. The building has a homogeneous, clear, and precise shape. It follows the rhythm of the neighboring houses in the area with a narrow facade facing the road. A long body takes advantage of the sloping terrain on the site.

The narrow building volume contributes to shaping a private, enclosed outdoor space in-between the neighboring houses. The courtyard is given its form by encircling brick walls, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool.

All rooms on the first floor are connected to the courtyard contributing to a more spacious feel. An atrium brings light down to the ground floor and creates a rich inner world.

The project har clear references to the neighboring garden city through the choice of materials and colors used. The plinth is cast in red-pigmented concrete which is able to meet and adapt to the terrain. Solid and durable materials such as red brick, copper, and oak are used to contribute to a timeless house with a unique atmosphere.