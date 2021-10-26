We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Villa Berg / R21 Arkitekter

Villa Berg / R21 Arkitekter

Save this project
Villa Berg / R21 Arkitekter

© Ruben Ratkusic© Ruben Ratkusic© Ruben Ratkusic© Ruben Ratkusic+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Oslo, Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Nils Lauritssøns is located on a narrow plot in a residential area on Berg in Oslo. It is placed in a secluded position, withdrawn from the road. The building has a homogeneous, clear, and precise shape. It follows the rhythm of the neighboring houses in the area with a narrow facade facing the road. A long body takes advantage of the sloping terrain on the site.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic
Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic

The narrow building volume contributes to shaping a private, enclosed outdoor space in-between the neighboring houses. The courtyard is given its form by encircling brick walls, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic
Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

All rooms on the first floor are connected to the courtyard contributing to a more spacious feel. An atrium brings light down to the ground floor and creates a rich inner world.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic
Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic
Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic

The project har clear references to the neighboring garden city through the choice of materials and colors used. The plinth is cast in red-pigmented concrete which is able to meet and adapt to the terrain. Solid and durable materials such as red brick, copper, and oak are used to contribute to a timeless house with a unique atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Ruben Ratkusic
© Ruben Ratkusic

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
R21 Arkitekter
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDecoration & OrnamentNorway
Cite: "Villa Berg / R21 Arkitekter" 26 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970786/villa-berg-r21-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream