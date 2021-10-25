We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Japan
  5. Musashino Art University Building No.16 / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Musashino Art University Building No.16 / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Save this project
Musashino Art University Building No.16 / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University
Kodaira, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This "semi-architecture" is a building for the Interior Design Course at Musashino Art University. 

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Semi-architecture refers to unfinished architecture that continues to change through modifications made by the users themselves.  First of all, since buildings in art schools are used by students to design and produce their works and to hold critiques and presentations, we designed a system that allows users to move partitions and furniture flexibly to meet their needs. Instead of providing perfect "white cube" spaces where students worry about getting them dirty, we developed a common specification to apply throughout the building in order to create spaces that would leave room for them to imagine future possibilities and unleash their creativity. 

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Specifically, perforated raceways are suspended from a systematic grid on the ceiling. Poles are positioned in the holes in the raceways and connected with each other to create a wall. Wiring ducts, smart lights that can be turned on and off individually, and movable reel-type outlets are attached to the raceways, making it easy to increase or decrease the number of rooms. Other adjustable systems include a pole system, shelves and lockers that can be moved easily with hand lifters, and stackable worktables that can be reconfigured to suit one's needs. 

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Detail section
Detail section

We applied only the minimum amount of finishes, including the putty finish on plasterboard and rust-proof paint on steel, assuming that students will apply finishes according to their own needs. Signs on the walls and other surfaces are designed so that students can reproduce them using stencils and stamps, assuming that the surfaces will be painted over afterward. 

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

It is in this semi-architecture that creativity resides. The space that embodies this idea changes its appearance every day by the hands of students and teachers who have taken over the helm of this school building from us.  

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

This idea was originally conceived when we were involved in a project in Paris and visiting there frequently. Since many of the buildings in the city are historical, it is almost impossible to change their appearance. But for some reason, the city is filled with a rich variety of people's activities. Especially in summer, you see people dancing happily, chatting endlessly in a cafe, a young man playing the cello, and more. Every time we went to Paris, we were fascinated by the lively activities that filled the city. 

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

One day, we stopped and carefully observed the city of Paris. Then, we noticed that there were many ingenious temporary structures and systems, including the market tent system consisting of pre-made holes in the ground with poles that can be erected instantly, benches and flowerpots that can be moved using hand lifters, open cafes operating on part of the sidewalk for which they pay rent to the city, and so on, and we realized that these structures and systems were generating a rich variety of activities. We decided to use this idea to enrich activities inside and outside of architecture.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

The first proposal we made was an interface system for the relocation design proposal of Kyoto City University of Arts. The following year, we built the interface system for HAY Tokyo, and four years later, we realized the system in a more advanced form at the Musashino Art University No.16 Building. 

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1-chōme-1-736 Ogawachō, Kodaira, Tokyo 187-0032, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityJapan
Cite: "Musashino Art University Building No.16 / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects" 25 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970714/musashino-art-university-building-n6-jo-nagasaka-plus-schemata-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream