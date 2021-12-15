How to Save Water with a Smart Water-Management System

Save this picture! ‘Precision O-ring’ in EcoSmart hand showers: If the water pressure is high, the size of the opening decreases. If it is low, it expands.. Image Courtesy of Hansgrohe

Water scarcity will directly affect nearly 20% of the human population by 2025, according to several UN reports, and indirectly influence the rest of the planet’s inhabitants as well as economies and the whole ecosystems. Designing effective water management systems is an important process that encompasses the planning, developing, and managing of water resources, in terms of both water quantity and quality, across all water uses. It includes the institutions, infrastructure, incentives, and information systems that support and guide water management.

Smart water management requires the integration of systems and a complex of measures to monitor, control, and regulate the usage and quality of water resources as well as maintain the associated equipment (pipes, pumps, faucets, etc.). In recent years industry leaders have been moving away from traditional systems, and towards smart water management systems, in order to facilitate a sustainable future and to protect water resources.

For example, Hansgrohe showers and faucets equipped with EcoSmart technology use up to 60 percent less water than conventional products. This decrease in hot water consumption also means lower energy requirements - conserving water and saving on hydro costs simultaneously. EcoSmart water management technology offers a wide range of user-friendly and economical products that make every single user's ecological footprint smaller.

The Benefits of EcoSmart Technology

Water and energy savings are key criteria when it comes to furnishings, especially when working on major projects. In buildings with lots of bathrooms and toilets (hotels, public facilities, etc.), the savings potential is multiplied when EcoSmart products are installed. With no extra installation costs or effort required, there are numerous complete shower and washbasin ranges available for planners and architects to find everything they could possibly need.

How does the EcoSmart water management system - seamlessly integrated into every Hansgrohe product - benefit both users and the environment?

Reduced water consumption to up to 9 l/min for overhead and hand showers.

Faucets require just 5 liters of water per minute as standard.

Less hot water consumption, which means reduced energy consumption and costs.

Lower CO2 emissions due to reduced energy consumption.

Constant flow even at different water pressures.

Hansgrohe is also able to specifically calculate the amount customers will save with EcoSmart water management technologies with the Hansgrohe cost savings calculator, which crunches the numbers to find out how quickly an investment into the bathroom will pay off.

Save this picture! EcoSmart taps in hotels: As the operating costs are reduced to such an extent with this technology, investments often pay off within just a few months.. Image Courtesy of Hansgrohe

How EcoSmart Works in Showers

Many EcoSmart overhead and hand showers consume only 9 liters of water per minute, with some managing to use as little as 6 liters, by reducing the amount of shower water consumed on a daily basis by up to 60%. This is done through sophisticated flow limitation, special jets, and the addition of air. Regardless of the water pressure, a ‘precision O-ring’ responds flexibly to the water pressure and adjusts the water volume - if the water pressure is high, the size of the opening decreases, and if it is low, it expands.

See how much water savings are possible with a specially designed water savings calculator.

Save this picture! The new Pulsify hand shower is available in an EcoSmart version (right in picture). Despite less water volume, the microfine PowderRain spray is full and soothing.. Image Courtesy of Hansgrohe

EcoSmart in Basin Taps

Much like the shower systems, EcoSmart basin taps can help reduce water consumption to around 5 liters per minute in all lavatory faucets. By adding air and by means of a special flow limitation system, an aerator is integrated into the lavatory faucet spout and enriches the water with air. A “precision elastomer” ensures steady performance and a consistently powerful water jet, even when the water pressure fluctuates. It limits the flow of the stream from the tap, constantly saving drinking water.

