Wehha House / Junsekino Architect and Design

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. WEHA HOUSE is a tropical house of a small family located in Bangkok, Thailand. With a passion for aviation of the owners, they required a house with a connection to nature. Hence, the concept of the house was created to reflect their characteristic. The architect intended to dissolve the boundary between the indoor and the outdoor space by using the space organization and the material which allow a visual relation between the residents as well as the outside nature.

Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
The house is divided into 2 stories with all the programs attached to the double volume space in the center which is the main activity space of the house composed of an open plan living and dining area. This double-volume space works as a vertical and horizontal connection for the resident as it helps preserve the visual contact from every part of the house. The second floor is composed of 3 bedrooms which are all surrounded by terraces.

Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
The adaptation of the house to the local tropical weather becomes a main characteristic of the house. Instead of insulating the living space from the heat and humidity, the architect decided to allow these qualities to become part of the design. The permeable façade made of steel mesh wrapping around the house decreases the solidity of the mass as well as allows natural ventilation and light to penetrate within the living space without depriving the residents’ privacy. Moreover, the transparency quality of material allows plants to grow and become part of the architecture.

Junsekino Architect and Design
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
