World
Modular Pavilions for the Momentum 11 Biennial / S-AR

Modular Pavilions for the Momentum 11 Biennial / S-AR

© Eivind Lauritzen© Eivind Lauritzen© Eivind Lauritzen© Eivind Lauritzen+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Pavilion
Norway
  • Architects: S-AR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2852 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eivind Lauritzen
  • Lead Architects: César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
  • Collaborators:Carlos Morales, María Sevilla, Naarahí Rojas
  • Curator And Curatorial Concept:Théo-Mario Coppola
  • Associate Curator:Håkon Lillegraven
  • Biennial Director:Dag Aak Sveiner
  • Supervision And Production Manager Of Work:Eivind Karlsen – Galleri F 15
  • Construction:Petter Johansen de Thu & Johansen
  • Country:Norway
© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen

Text description provided by the architects. S-AR has developed a project of three temporary wooden structures for House of Commons. These pavilions are respectfully placed in the natural landscapes at Alby and in the Alby Park on the island of Jeløya. Produced from local wood and recycled materials, they are designed to avoid causing any permanent damage. Each will be used to present projects and performances over the course of the biennale.

© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen
Pavilion 01
Pavilion 01
© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen
Axonometric 01
Axonometric 01
© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen

The Platform Pavilion is placed in a dense spruce forest and houses the work of Siri Hermansen. The Staircase Pavilion is situated below Alby Farm, where a former workers’ home was located, and it houses the work of Daisuke Kosugi. The Cylinder Pavilion is located in Alby Park and will host local projects, mediation, outreach and education activities.

© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen
Axonometric 02
Axonometric 02
© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen
Pavilion 02
Pavilion 02
© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen

A particular situation takes place in each pavilion. An enclosed happening meets the open sky at the Cylinder Pavilion, a circular boundary defines inside and outside. The discovery of a sieved view at the Stairs Pavilion, a stair contained in a wooden cage. A confrontation between open and closed occurs at the Platform Pavilion, an exhibition space contained in an open lookout.

© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen
Pavilion 03
Pavilion 03
© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen

The constructive quality of these structures is defined by assembly and repetition of components. The main structures are built with single modules made of pine wood studs and planks repeated and positioned to create the enclosure, favoring a simple and logical construction.

© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen

Pine wood was chosen as the main construction material in accordance to both the natural condition of the site and the ephemeral quality of the event. Through time it is intended for wood to decay, to show the effect of the elements and become ever changing structures. 

Model 01
Model 01
Model 02
Model 02
Model 03
Model 03

Nature elements: light, air, matter, distance… Constructive elements: pieces, platforms, lattices, assembles… Symbolic architecture elements: stairs, windows, doors… Geometric elements: square, triangle, circle, cylinder…

© Eivind Lauritzen
© Eivind Lauritzen

Address:Jeløya, Moss, Norway

S-AR
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionNorway
Cite: "Modular Pavilions for the Momentum 11 Biennial / S-AR" [Pabellones modulares para la bienal Momentum 11 / S-AR] 22 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970633/modular-pavilions-for-the-momentum-11-biennial-s-ar> ISSN 0719-8884

