House in Terralagos / DRM estudio

House in Terralagos / DRM estudio

Houses
Canning, Argentina
  Architects: DRM estudio
  Area:  290
  Year:  2019
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ARIACLIMA CLIMATIZACION, Adobe Systems Incorporated, CARPINTERIAS CARLU ABERTURAS, CORRALON AMENEDO, Corralon Armando, FAMA MARMOLERIA, LOMITAS LED ILUMINACION, PABLO DIMAIO CONSTRUCCIONES, PINTURERIA GIANNONI, SANITARIOS LOMAS, Trimble Navigation
  Lead Architects: Luciano Dimaio, Nicolás Rocca, Esteban Muerza
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Terralagos neighborhood, in the town of Canning, Ezeiza, on the outskirts of the city of Buenos Aires, the house is structured from five concrete beams strategically arranged in a north-south direction coinciding with the quiet part of the building and the front respectively.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
This structural condition allowed us to enhance the characteristics of the lot, maximizing the relationships between the architecture and the large green void located at the back. It is characterized by the absence of neighboring buildings, the presence of trees and pre-existing vegetation, good sunlight and the future appearance of an aerobic path with a landscape and sports proposal.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
On the upper floor, two solid/stereotomic systems are placed on the beams, materially implemented with brick, as a solid on top of the ethereal, the heavy on top of the light, almost like a load diagram manifested.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Javier Agustín Rojas
On the one hand, a cube that solves private housing by using its solid condition to host programs that require such shelter in an invasive environment due to the proximity of other buildings.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
On the other, three vaults that solve the roof of the public spaces of the house are the sustenance of the expansions (both public and private). They appropriate the vaults, inhabit the roof, a contained terrace that regulates the degrees of intimacy with the neighbors, taking advantage of the topography that results from the vaulted morphology.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Top Floor
Top Floor
© Javier Agustín Rojas
On the ground floor, the beams propose a tectonic spatiality, their clear directionality and their columns are dimensioned with minimal sections strategically positioned to disappear, causing a fusion with the landscape.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The aim was to dilute the boundary between the interior and the exterior by dematerializing the envelope. Living between vaults and patios of light in a spatial continuum where the interior and the exterior work together and aren't distinguished in order to generate a large habitable vaulted gallery.

Croquis
A home that reflects the regulation of the degrees of privacy in response to the conditions that living in a neighborhood like Terralagos implies, both in the search for integration with the landscape and in the regulation of privacy with respect to neighbors.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Cite: "House in Terralagos / DRM estudio" [Casa en Terralagos / DRM estudio] 21 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

