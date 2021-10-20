We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Detail
  4. United States
  5. Disguise LA Creative Workspace / CHA Collective

Disguise LA Creative Workspace / CHA Collective

Save this project
Disguise LA Creative Workspace / CHA Collective

© Nico Marques© Nico Marques© Nico Marques© Nico Marques+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Detail, Decoration & Ornament, Cowork Interiors
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: CHA Collective
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nico Marques
  • Lead Architects: Chinmaya Misra, Apurva Pande
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques

Text description provided by the architects. Disguise LA is a creative workspace outpost for the Los Angeles offices of a London- based video and performance art technology company. Located on the ground floor of an industrial warehouse in the Arts District of downtown, the workspace was designed to incorporate two uses.

Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques
Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The unique technology of Disguise involves a real-time 3D stage simulator. This hybrid set would use an innovative timeline-based sequencer, a video playback engine, and a content mapper, all integrated into one platform to enable use in live events such as concerts, plays, and performances. Directors and performers could plan, mockup, and execute events in a physical environment using real-time 3d mapping. In addition, the clients wanted the space to be more than a showcase. Since the company strives to be a platform for both creatives and technologists to create and deliver spectacular live visual experiences, they desired a flexible workspace that could help both parties collaborate with or even educate each other in a casual social setting.

Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques
Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques

As designers, we intuitively understood the needs of diverse disciplines such as artists, technologists, and producers to collaborate within a casual and effective space without resorting to separated technical soundstage areas with lifeless ancillary uses, as is typical similar spaces. Our spatial planning, therefore, sought to emulate a 3D visual artist's paradise that could yet feel like an extension of a living room.

Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques

The concept sought to incorporate a custom-built real-time mapping stage with operable garage doors to help obscure or integrate them depending on privacy needs. Surrounding areas worked as flexible open spaces, including an acoustically separate conference room. A fundamentally useful element was a twenty-foot-long custom-designed steel countertop that could encourage large social events like training, collaboration, and entertainment to transform the space. Therefore custom assemblages in this relatively compact space were key to enabling flexible usage.

Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques
Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques

The final space is an active real-time performance collaboration and visualization area that can double as a training space, workspace, or event space without moving any major elements or partitions. As with most creative video workspace projects, custom elements like the long-span countertop or stage screen were pre-built and assembled on-site to optimize construction time.

Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques

With this design, we also sought to preserve what we felt was important amid all this chance. The semi-industrial nature of the interior space and its character within the neighborhood, the bustling and quirky Arts District of downtown Los Angeles.

Save this picture!
© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Arts District, Los Angeles, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CHA Collective
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailDecoration & OrnamentCowork InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Disguise LA Creative Workspace / CHA Collective" 20 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970480/disguise-la-creative-workspace-cha-collective> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream