  3. Questions to Ask When Selecting Flooring

Questions to Ask When Selecting Flooring

The style and atmosphere of an interior literally rest on one product more than any other: the floor. When selecting the perfect flooring or carpet to suit a project, specifiers need to consider a range of questions for the room. Various colors, patterns, and styles are available across all materials, so requirements like coverage, traffic, maintenance, and durability —rather than aesthetic— really dictate the answer to which flooring type is right for your project.

The three most common types of flooring for modern interiors are the warm, natural grain of wood flooring; the soft, cozy feel of plush carpet; or the cool, stable performance of ceramic tiles.

Keep reading Questions to ask when selecting flooring on Architonic.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

