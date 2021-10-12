We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. Tetusin Design Re-use Office / yHa architects

Tetusin Design Re-use Office / yHa architects

Save this project
Tetusin Design Re-use Office / yHa architects

© Yousuke Harigane© Yousuke Harigane© Yousuke Harigane© Yousuke Harigane+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Adaptive Reuse
Fukuoka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

Old meets new for Tetusin Design re-use office - The façade of an old university building stands next to a skeleton steel frame for yHa architects’ latest project in Fukuoka, Japan. ‘TETUSIN DESIGN RE-USE OFFICE’ is a mixed-use building that comprises both workspace and housing.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of yHa architects
Courtesy of yHa architects
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane
Save this picture!
Section and Elevation
Section and Elevation

the project’s unusual elevation was triggered by the client, who had been working on the preservation of the 1928 ‘Kyushu university Matsuyama welfare facility’. fearing its demolition, and the loss of a historic part of the university, the client and architect decided to take parts of the building and reconstruct it on another site 800 meters away.

Save this picture!
© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

A striking contrast between solid and void - Rather than completely preserve the building like for like, yHa architects selected traces of the western-style architecture and layered them with contemporary elements. the architects identified three important ‘memories’: the ‘urban memory’ of the façade, the ‘spatial memory’ of the staircase, and the ‘material memory’ of the characteristic elevation color.

Save this picture!
© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

the new façade stands three storeys tall and forms a striking contrast between solid and void. soft colors echo the original university building while a steel frame quietly mirrors the gable roof shape. behind the distinct frontage, a lower volume stretches back onto the site. there’s also a landscaped area that could be expanded onto according to the residents’ future needs.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of yHa architects
Courtesy of yHa architects
Save this picture!
© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

the interiors are light and airy, with traces of the old building seamlessly integrated with the new architecture. the lower volume features large, floor-to-ceiling windows and is topped with a translucent roof that makes the structure appear to glow at night.

Save this picture!
© Seinosuke Kaneda
© Seinosuke Kaneda

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Fukuoka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
yHa architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseJapan
Cite: "Tetusin Design Re-use Office / yHa architects" 12 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969966/tetusin-design-re-use-office-yha-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream