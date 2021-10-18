We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House | 002 / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura

House | 002 / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura

Save this project
House | 002 / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura

© Felipe Cuine© Felipe Cuine© Felipe Cuine© Felipe Cuine+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Birigui, Brazil
  • Architect In Charge:Rafael Henrique Pinoti
  • General Contractor :Confiança
  • City:Birigui
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine

Text description provided by the architects. The essence of this specific project was based on initially, identify the particularities of the surroundings of flat ground with not very generous dimensions, and then extract the maximum of it taking advantage of the highest level of the condominium. The concept idea was the primordial element that was responsible to guarantee the valorization of preserved green areas, in the core of the site, providing direct interaction with the flora. 

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine

With the objective to expand all natural resources for inside to the project, an internal square was created to promote the human perception through internal and external volumetric materials, defining a completely democratic atrium where all functionalities of the daily routine as cooking, living room, laundry and based on the superior pavement, all privative accommodations.   

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine

We have developed a natural structure hanging as a lateral beam of the full length putting in evidence the main point of intersection between the union and organization attributes, exploring the efficiency of thermal benefits in relationship with the aesthetics.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine

The Project Manager has dedicated himself to the social interaction in the basement area and the private areas are managed completely on the superior level of the house, where the service area was smartly applied on the rooftop side by side with the bedrooms, generating functional attributes based on the isolation and insolation. 

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine

A raw concrete structure highlights the frame and context of the project, enhancing the volumetric and architectural simplicity introduced serenely in that site. 

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cuine
© Felipe Cuine

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House | 002 / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura" [Residência | 002 / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura] 18 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969890/house-002-rafael-pinoti-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream