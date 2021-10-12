Acqua House / Cristina Menezes Arquitetura

+ 15

Houses • Mangabeiras, Brazil Architects: Cristina Menezes Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project A de arte , Alva Design , Bellar , CleanNew , Coral , Cristiane e Silvia Comercio , Deca , Elettromec , Elisa Atheniense , Elétrica Emiliano , Energ Geradores , Felipe Fontes , Galeria Orlando Lemos , Gessomig , Hidrofontes , Hogar , Isolar , L'Idea , Lafaete , Liana Atelier , +11 MG Mármores , Marie Camille; , Micheliny Martins , Murilo de Castro Galeria , Ozônio Toldos , Paula Bahia , Portobello , Prima Linea , Tecai , Trousseau , Única Ambientes -11 Manufacturers:

Architects In Charge: Isabella

Project Team: Roberta Antunes e Larissa Fallone

Engineering: Cristiane e Silvia Comercio

Landscape Design: Felipe Fontes

City: Mangabeiras

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Acqua was conceptualized in the same guidelines as Casa Original Romana, as this year the theme of Casa Cor is Casa Original!

The original Roman house, discovered beneath the petrified lavas of Vesuvius, had an “O”-shaped floor plan and had an inner courtyard with balconies surrounding the rooms, which allowed the visual integration of all spaces and a central fountain symbolizing prosperity!

We brought this typology to our current times and, mainly, with adaptations for this moment of the pandemic that we are experiencing, to Casa Acqua!

The project has four modules, individualized by sectors (intimate, social, leisure, and service), with a central garden. This individualized deployment brings privacy when needed. These modules are surrounded by water mirrors, elements of aesthetic interest and that bring surprising situations of mirroring the architecture and surroundings! These, too, symbolize the central fountain of the original Roman house! A pergola covering the circulation between the garden and the modules, allows you to walk between them, in a covered way, making here a reference to the balcony that circled the inner courtyard of the Greco-Roman house!

The island modules, deployed in the water mirror, will suggest and allow outdoor activities, also bringing thermal comfort and tranquility.

Both civil architecture and interior architecture will explore natural materials that bring warmth, simplicity, and functionality. This, of course, without losing its elegance!