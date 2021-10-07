We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building / Yost Grube Hall Architecture

Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building / Yost Grube Hall Architecture

Save this project
Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building / Yost Grube Hall Architecture

© Josh Partee© Josh Partee© Josh Partee© Josh Partee+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Newport, United States
  • Principal In Charge:Tom Robbins
  • Design Principal:Jerry Waters
  • Project Manager:Crystal Sanderson
  • Project Designer Exterior:Tim Root
  • Project Designer Interior:Alexandre Asselineau
  • Project Designer:Allison Miller
  • Interior Designer:Ren DeCheney
  • Landscape Architecture:Lango Hansen
  • Laboratory Planning:The Estimé Group Inc.
  • Environmental Graphics:Knot
  • Specifications:m.thrailkill.architect.llc
  • Owner:Oregon State University
  • Door Hardware:Allegion
  • City:Newport
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

Text description provided by the architects. This academic-research laboratory building on Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center campus in Newport, Oregon completed construction in 2020. The building serves the Marine Studies Initiative, a new interdisciplinary program involving all 11 OSU colleges with a goal of providing “access to the sea” for OSU students, faculty, and staff. The building has a three-story academic and research core, connected to a two-story wing that includes community space, an auditorium, and an innovation lab. Collaborative labs support a new teaching and research model with a curriculum that blends natural and social science, providing a rich environment for cross-disciplinary discovery, collaboration, and expression.

Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

The building has met unprecedented resilience goals with state-of-the-art architectural and engineering techniques to serve as one of the first vertical evacuation tsunami sites in the nation. The building will withstand a 9.0 earthquake and an associated tsunami. A ramp leads from ground level to the roof of the three-story structure, with the roof’s height determined by computer tsunami modeling to serve as a vertical evacuation site for more than 900 people. YGH welcomed community review, comment, and scrutiny during the pre-design and design phases.

Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

Due to unique project requirements, YGH provided clear and comprehensive messaging of complex and abstract issues related to evacuation in a tsunami zone. Additionally, the project will be used by the public for community events and education. In order to ensure the community was engaged in the project vision, YGH set up workshops early on to reach out to the Newport and coastal communities and the OSU system.

Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

YGH held a series of community meetings and “meet and mingle” events that allowed for direct interaction between Newport residents and the design team under the guidance and involvement of the client. Community interest was high and public input ultimately helped the project team define guiding principles that would steer the project throughout design and construction. These guiding principles influenced every aspect of the project from the program to the building form.

Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee
Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

The design connects users’ functional needs to Newport’s iconic Yaquina Bay Bridge and estuary through colors, textures, materiality, and art throughout the building. Exposed cast-in-place concrete conveys durability and strength, while shou sugi ban siding and zinc cladding have been used for centuries in marine environments. The landscape design is sensitive to the surrounding native coastal vegetation, and rainwater is integrated with the evacuation ramp and collected in open stormwater collection ponds.

Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

As a lab building, the project also had high energy use requirements for fume hoods and outside air. Heat recovery was incorporated to reduce EUI to 51% below baseline code for this building type. The Gladys Valley Marine Studies building is the result of OSU’s determination to preserve its Hatfield campus as a place of innovation, research, and education. A demonstration project for building responsibly in tsunami inundation zones, it is also firmly rooted in the region’s culture, history, and industry. 

Save this picture!
© Josh Partee
© Josh Partee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Newport, Oregon, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yost Grube Hall Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States
Cite: "Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building / Yost Grube Hall Architecture" 07 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969718/gladys-valley-marine-studies-building-yost-grube-hall-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream