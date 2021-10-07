RD 1766 Building / em-estudio

+ 33

Design Team: Francisco Javier Esqueda Martínez, Iván Esqueda Martínez, Berenice Galindo, Miguel Ángel García González, Pablo Pulido Romero

Structure: Domingo Uriarte Parra

Engineering: Francisco Ramírez

Woodwork: Tikka

Aluminum Work: High Glass

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in Guadalajara, Mexico on the corner of Rubén Darío Street and La Rioja Street. The project seeks to optimize the use of the land by generating a volume that adapts to its irregular shape.

The project has a base that rises half a level above the street, containing the parking in a semi-basement, and is aligned with the surrounding buildings. The exterior facades of the building volume are projected over the “stone” base and respond, through solids and transparencies, to the uses in the interior of the spaces. From the composition of solid volumes and concrete “ribs” that frame the windows, giving privacy and protecting from the solar incidence, double-height spaces and terraces are generated.

The building has 16 apartments, distributed in one, two, or three levels, where each has an open space: a patio, a terrace, or a roof garden.

At the center of the building there is a triple height opening that frames the access to the building, leading to an interior patio where the vertical circulations are located. Five apartments have access from this courtyard on the first level and five apartments have access from the fifth level, which generates a lobby up to five levels high, crossed by bridges that connect with the six apartments that are distributed in the four intermediate levels, creating a spacious space, with privacy and that allows the flow of air and light.

The entrance to all the apartments is through the social area, which is an open space where the living room, dining room, and kitchen are located. In the duplex apartments, from the social area, you go up or down to the rooms, depending on the level at which they are. All the apartments located on the fifth floor have a staircase that leads to a roof garden with great views of the city.