We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Mexico
  5. RD 1766 Building / em-estudio

RD 1766 Building / em-estudio

Save this project
RD 1766 Building / em-estudio

© Lorena Darquea Schettini© Lorena Darquea Schettini© Lorena Darquea Schettini© Lorena Darquea Schettini+ 33

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Design Team:Francisco Javier Esqueda Martínez, Iván Esqueda Martínez, Berenice Galindo, Miguel Ángel García González, Pablo Pulido Romero
  • Structure:Domingo Uriarte Parra
  • Engineering:Francisco Ramírez
  • Woodwork:Tikka
  • Aluminum Work:High Glass
  • City:Guadalajara
  • Country:Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in Guadalajara, Mexico on the corner of Rubén Darío Street and La Rioja Street. The project seeks to optimize the use of the land by generating a volume that adapts to its irregular shape.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
Save this picture!
Plan - +1.50
Plan - +1.50
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

The project has a base that rises half a level above the street, containing the parking in a semi-basement, and is aligned with the surrounding buildings. The exterior facades of the building volume are projected over the “stone” base and respond, through solids and transparencies, to the uses in the interior of the spaces. From the composition of solid volumes and concrete “ribs” that frame the windows, giving privacy and protecting from the solar incidence, double-height spaces and terraces are generated.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

The building has 16 apartments, distributed in one, two, or three levels, where each has an open space: a patio, a terrace, or a roof garden. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

At the center of the building there is a triple height opening that frames the access to the building, leading to an interior patio where the vertical circulations are located. Five apartments have access from this courtyard on the first level and five apartments have access from the fifth level, which generates a lobby up to five levels high, crossed by bridges that connect with the six apartments that are distributed in the four intermediate levels, creating a spacious space, with privacy and that allows the flow of air and light.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

The entrance to all the apartments is through the social area, which is an open space where the living room, dining room, and kitchen are located. In the duplex apartments, from the social area, you go up or down to the rooms, depending on the level at which they are. All the apartments located on the fifth floor have a staircase that leads to a roof garden with great views of the city.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Colomos Providencia, Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
em-estudio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialMexico
Cite: "RD 1766 Building / em-estudio" [Edificio RD 1766 / em-estudio] 07 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969711/rd-1766-building-em-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream