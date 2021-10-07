We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Casa Almudena / Jesús Perales

Casa Almudena / Jesús Perales

© Marcela Grassi© Marcela Grassi© Marcela Grassi© Marcela Grassi+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Els Boscos, Spain
  • Architects: Jesús Perales
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ACS, Aluminis Bassa, Borja, Cerfasa, Gutex
  • Collaborators:Anthony Benitez Martín, Marc Riera
  • Promoters:Almudena Álvarez Sánchez, Jordi Yborra, Emma Yborra Álvarez, Leo Yborra Álvarez
  • City:Els Boscos
  • Country:Spain
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

Text description provided by the architects. The Commission: Almudena and Jordi requested a house in one level for them and their two children. They have many hobbies, such as music, fine arts and cooking, and are eager to share their time with the family. The objective of the house was clear: to ensure that all members of the small family could share as much time as possible together, regardless of what area of the house they're in. At the same time, we wanted to maintain some privacy regarding the street and open the house to its neighbor: a beautiful vineyard. The result has been a walled house towards the façade, but with irregular shapes that open up to the landscape of the vineyards.

© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
Ground Floor and Sections
Ground Floor and Sections
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
Top Floor and Sections
Top Floor and Sections
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

Circuits: The articulation of the house is based on different continuous routes with a central axis: a glazed interior patio. This shape allows us to create a house with circularity and connect the different parts of the house visually. In this way, it does not matter if you are making dinner while the little ones are doing their homework, you always have the feeling of being accompanied by the rest of the family. Once finished, we have been able to verify that the patio allows all the daytime rooms to maintain a common point turning the different rooms of the house into a large room to share with the family.

© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
Detail
Detail
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

Volume: Each room of the house has been built independently, piece by piece, with sloping roofs that give a different expressiveness to each room of the house. The roofs are made of concrete with all their history at sight, such as formwork lines and imperfections in the working process.

Materials and Construction: We wanted to give the house a sense of humanity by working with exposed materials. Ceramic, concrete and wood. The construction has followed the traditional method. Once the structure was achieved, walls and ceilings were covered with wooden insulation to guarantee natural and breathable insulation without any thermal bridge.

© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

Cite: "Casa Almudena / Jesús Perales" [Casa Almudena / Jesús Perales] 07 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969619/casa-almudena-jesus-perales> ISSN 0719-8884

