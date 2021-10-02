We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. LAID House / DELUTION

© Fernando Gomulya

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: DELUTION
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  193
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Gomulya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nippon Paint, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Muhammad Egha, Hezby Ryandi, Fahmy Desrizal, Sunjaya Askaria, Indira Pramundita S, Yosoa Hendra
  • Contractors: DELUTION Build Ex CRI
© Fernando Gomulya
Text description provided by the architects. LAID HOUSE (Layer-Trapezoid) is a house that has the Mashrabiya Wall as the main element. Mashrabiya walls chosen by the client for home design which is not too exposed around the house. The client is a Muslim family who wanted the house to be able to take part in protecting and implementing Islamic principles in the design process.

© Fernando Gomulya
Diagram 03
Diagram 03

Mashrabiya is an element of Islamic architecture design which is generally implemented in women's rooms for activities. The element is a partition-like pattern with small holes to visually prevent people from outside to see inside, but in contrast, people inside can clearly see all things outside.

© Fernando Gomulya
In this house design, the mashrabiya implementation is substituted using roster variation material. The material is applied specifically to the building envelope area applied to some interior elements of the building. The material functions are not only as a building envelope but also as drain ventilation to circulate natural air & light. Furthermore, the material will also create a decorative effect from the reflection of incoming natural light.

© Fernando Gomulya
DELUTION
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
