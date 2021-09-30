We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Textures House / Roberto Benito Arquitecto

Textures House / Roberto Benito Arquitecto

Save this project
Textures House / Roberto Benito Arquitecto
Houses
San Francisco, Argentina
  • Architects: Roberto Benito Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lumion, Aluar, FV, Punto Iluminación, Trimble Navigation, VASA, ferrum
More SpecsLess Specs

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 38

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Perhaps the continuous search that the Studio pursues to achieve a textural architecture, is reflected in this house with notoriety. The significance given to materiality, represented by the nakedness and honesty of some natural finishes, makes it acquire a great relevance in expressiveness.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Volumetrically, it is made up of opaque perimeter enclosures, exposed concrete walls, cast in layers with different components in the dosage, giving it the appearance of geological strata. Above these walls, that form blocks that separate and contain, rests a slab made of precast concrete joists, that are manifested inside.  Upper cover of aluminized sheet. This large "lid" is expressed as a rusted metal sheet border that runs around the perimeter and at some point it volumizes reaching the floor.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The partition and disaggregation of the voids was a premise, to provide the spaces with an interior / exterior continuity according to their use and privacy. Three columns that participate in the large space, some exposed exposed pipes and a smooth cement floor and metal and glass partitions give the main room, square in proportion, with two transparent faces and two opaque ones to house pieces of art and books, a certain industrial style ... Disguised loft in a low-density neighborhood. Corner lot that allows differentiation of entrences.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Planta alta
Planta alta
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The private rooms are separated but linked by a common patio. The landscaping was designed thinking about native species that represent the image of the vegetation in the region and facilitate the best adaptation.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

A place designed for gathering with friends, honoring gastronomy in all forms, but also to promote a peaceful and reflective life. Alluding at its sobriety to the outside, but showing off its character, it opens and allows its full potential to be lived in.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Roberto Benito Arquitecto
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Textures House / Roberto Benito Arquitecto" [Vivienda texturas / Roberto Benito Arquitecto] 30 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969280/textures-house-roberto-benito-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream