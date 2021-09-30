Textures House / Roberto Benito Arquitecto

Houses • San Francisco, Argentina Architects: Roberto Benito Arquitecto

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 370 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Lumion Aluar , FV , Punto Iluminación , Trimble Navigation , VASA , ferrum Manufacturers:

More Specs

Less Specs

+ 38

Text description provided by the architects. Perhaps the continuous search that the Studio pursues to achieve a textural architecture, is reflected in this house with notoriety. The significance given to materiality, represented by the nakedness and honesty of some natural finishes, makes it acquire a great relevance in expressiveness.

Volumetrically, it is made up of opaque perimeter enclosures, exposed concrete walls, cast in layers with different components in the dosage, giving it the appearance of geological strata. Above these walls, that form blocks that separate and contain, rests a slab made of precast concrete joists, that are manifested inside. Upper cover of aluminized sheet. This large "lid" is expressed as a rusted metal sheet border that runs around the perimeter and at some point it volumizes reaching the floor.

The partition and disaggregation of the voids was a premise, to provide the spaces with an interior / exterior continuity according to their use and privacy. Three columns that participate in the large space, some exposed exposed pipes and a smooth cement floor and metal and glass partitions give the main room, square in proportion, with two transparent faces and two opaque ones to house pieces of art and books, a certain industrial style ... Disguised loft in a low-density neighborhood. Corner lot that allows differentiation of entrences.

The private rooms are separated but linked by a common patio. The landscaping was designed thinking about native species that represent the image of the vegetation in the region and facilitate the best adaptation.

A place designed for gathering with friends, honoring gastronomy in all forms, but also to promote a peaceful and reflective life. Alluding at its sobriety to the outside, but showing off its character, it opens and allows its full potential to be lived in.