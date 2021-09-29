Roca Tile Cersaie 2021 Showroom / Masquespacio

+ 18

Showroom • Bolonia, Spain, Spain Interior Designers: Masquespacio

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Gregory Abbate

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Roca Tile

Text description provided by the architects. The space designed for Roca is born from an evocative reading of the classic architectural order, with a strategic distribution of the different elements that will shroud you in the room completely. Spheres, cylinders, cones, cubes and prisms blend together in polychromatic columns around the central space.

The mirrors and curtains reinforce the ethereal atmosphere designed for this space, with an unreal and fantastic touch that will make anyone who enters the room forget where they are.

To Masquespacio, ceramic material is an opportunity to create decorative elements. In the words of Ana Milena Hernández, founder and creative director of the design studio, “we often forget that ceramic is so versatile that it can go beyond its traditional use in floors and walls. The ceramic material has been used to create small sculptural and furniture pieces that are integrated into the space.”

The perspective of this project entailed a challenge both for the design studio and Roca Tile as a manufacturer, as it is far from the conventional functionality sought in this exhibition, trying to transform the booth into an artistic and aesthetic space.