Azin Historical House / Ravagh Atelier

Azin Historical House / Ravagh Atelier

© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Restoration, Renovation
Kashan, Iran
  • Architects: Ravagh Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Farzaneh Art Studio
  • Lead Architect: Padideh Azin
  • Construction And Restoration:Mohsen Shahi
  • Architects:Ravagh Atelier
  • City:Kashan
  • Country:Iran
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A conservation and renovation project to breathe a new soul to a place of authenticity and grace: Kashan project was aimed to create a holiday home and place for the gathering of loved ones.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Kashan a historic town 240km south of Tehran provided a unique setting for this inspiring job. The town suffered a massive earthquake in 1778 during the Safavid reign after which point many of the original buildings were leveled.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The site of this project however saw various uses since then, primarily as a dye house with Qajari influences. The renovation project aimed to bring back the glorious aesthetic of the original building while creating a modern, minimal space for contemporary use as a residential single-family house.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Section AA
Section AA
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In contrast to traditional houses in Kashan, this building provided the opportunity to sport a very spacious living area, this was utilized by eliminating the interfering featuring and then creating a rather seamless area to be used as a living room, incorporating a modern kitchen and open, airy sitting and dining areas. A master bedroom and guest rooms were also created using other spacious areas of the original factory.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Ravagh Atelier
Cite: "Azin Historical House / Ravagh Atelier" 29 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969237/azin-historical-house-ravagh-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

