Diên Khanh House / 6717 Studio

+ 28

Houses • Vietnam Architects: 6717 Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jotun Kohler Xinfa Manufacturers:

Design Team: Dang Thanh Bao, Nguyen Van Duc

Engineering & Construction: Nguyen Ngoc Thien

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Urbanization is strongly developing from the city to the rural areas in Vietnam. The city tube houses have begun to appear more and more densely in rural areas, disrupting the peaceful and poetic image of the village. Dien Khanh house tries to retain the traditional familiarity that is gradually fading away of rural houses, in order to create a fresh living environment, close to nature and the surrounding environment, but also satisfy modern life and contemporary social development.

The setback is large enough for the front yard, the two sides of the fence are planted with familiar rows of areca combined with green trees. The yard is tiled with Chinese bricks, both creating a connection with the roof tile and reminiscent of the familiar courtyard image of traditional Vietnamese houses

The design solution of opening and closing space, leading, surprising the viewer. From the yard, the view gradually changes as we enter the house, the space expands in height, the living room is connected to the 1st floor with a large atrium space, and the space begins to gradually close when the ceiling height of the dining room decreases, then the space narrows when passing through the connecting corridor to the back of the house. From that corridor, it expands and connects the kitchen space, skylight, and parents' bedroom.

The living and relaxing spaces are divided by the atrium and the skylight between the house. Through these spaces, natural light and wind are led into the building naturally, creating light, ventilation, and coolness for the building. The parents' bedroom is separated from the living space and the kitchen by an atrium space with a small garden in the middle of the house. Rooms for 2 adults, because it is rarely used, it is arranged on the 1st floor, also connected to each other through this atrium. The bedrooms are arranged separately but still connect together and connect with nature.

The stair is the highlight of the house. Curved stairs combined with the atrium at the broken corner of the land, creating a sense of neatness and breaking the broken corner of the building. Finishing materials for the stair and the building are also considered. Terrazzo is used as a familiar material used by our forefathers in the past and also limits the disadvantages of the land and creates familiarity and close. The interior design aims at the simplicity, modern conveniences of contemporary life. The use of white paint and light wood creates a spacious and bright interior space. Traditional elements are cleverly incorporated into the interior space, such as the living room wooden sofa, the patio seat commonly found in traditional Vietnamese housing spaces.