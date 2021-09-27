We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Uribe Quiñones House / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe

© Cristian Camacho© Sergio Escobar© Cristian Camacho© Cristian Camacho+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Manizales, Colombia
  • Architects: Arquitecto Daniel Uribe
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  291
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sergio Escobar, Cristian Camacho
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, DECORCERAMICA, Ingenieros Químicos, Mentha, Metaza, Mármoles caldas
  • Lead Architect: Daniel Uribe
  • Design Team:Gerardo Quiñones, César Manrique
  • Clients:Sandra Quiñones
  • Engineering:Efraín López
  • Landscape:Mariana Vallejo
  • Consultants:Manuel Gómez, Mentha, Metaza, Gamaco
  • City:Manizales
  • Country:Colombia
© Cristian Camacho
Text description provided by the architects. This rural house is located in Vereda El Rosario, 25 minutes from the city of Manizales. Implanted within a very important geographical area for the country called “Paisaje Cultural Cafetero” framed between slopes and mountains.

© Sergio Escobar
General Floor Plan
© Cristian Camacho
The particular conditions of the house, together with the geographical and environmental conditions of this region, suggest that the residence be developed in favor of the landscape, configuring the house as a scenic viewpoint, which guarantees visual control over that great backdrop "coffee grower of Mountain".

© Cristian Camacho
Section
© Cristian Camacho
The architecture arises from transverse structural axes located every 3.25m built on bearing walls of confined brick ending in fronts composed of double brick walls veneered in Yellow stone; Except for the social area that is configured from 4 specific elements allowing the liberation of the main space, for which the aesthetics of the house is the linear manifestation of very clean elements that make up the spatial structure of the house.

© Cristian Camacho
The house is projected on a single floor, around the visual, arranging all the main spaces towards the back of the property with a completely glazed facade, on the other hand, the services and complementary spaces are configured in the main facade of a very closed character, but with a linear light that gives life to the spaces, within the social space, a patio of light and vegetation opens up linked to a covered porch that defines the access.

© Cristian Camacho
Project gallery

About this office
Arquitecto Daniel Uribe
Office

#Tags

Cite: "Uribe Quiñones House / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe" [Casa Uribe Quiñones / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe] 27 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

