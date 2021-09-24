We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Roscoff Biological Station / WIP Architecture

Roscoff Biological Station / WIP Architecture

© Mathieu Noel© Mathieu Noel© Mathieu Noel© Mathieu Noel+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center, Renovation
Roscoff, France
  • Architects: WIP Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mathieu Noel
Text description provided by the architects. Resting by the sea in a classified site, opposite of the Île-de-Batz, the fishpond is a structure that has two aspects. A public face, on the beach, massive and inherent to its function (to retain water) and a lighter discreet side, which is only revealed to researchers at the Roscoff Biological Station.

Plan 1/500
Plan 1/500
The work forms with its environment a coherent and respectful architecture. It magnifies the exceptional character of the site and integrates with it through a silent and calm design.

The project is particularly simple: a weight wall and an interior circular walkway entirely reworked, some totally invisible buried and vegetated technical area, a new platform for experimental purposes, and finally a belvedere, in order to take advantage of the maritime landscape.

Axonometric detail 02
Axonometric detail 02

Water management, essential for the operation of the site, is optimized and fits naturally into the architectural ensemble.

The association of architectural concrete and local granite with the lacework of entirely handmade stainless steel locksmiths creates a dialogue between mass and framework, density and finesse while respecting the seascape of Roscoff.

