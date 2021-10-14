Gregório Paes Leme House / Brasil Arquitetura

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Save this project
© Manuel Sá

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Brasil Arquitetura
  Area: 250
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. A one-story house is a luxury for a city like São Paulo, whose real estate pressure almost always leads to building the maximum amount allowed for the lot. With that in mind, this reform project starts from the exploration of this virtue that is given to us at first.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The renovation project proposes a visual and luminous cleaning but maintains a one-story house. As the main act, it opens the house to the few existing recesses, integrating them into the internal space. For this, the fiber-cement roof and the eaves were removed, and the “lunchroom” was also removed, transforming it into an indoor garden. Internally, walls were knocked down, integrating practically all environments. A new ladder, light and hollow, gives access to the new roof, now a garden that enjoys the landscape and the sunset. With the removal of the roof, it was also possible to make use of zenith openings, which bring a very good quality of lighting and ventilation to the environment.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Drawings
Drawings
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The whole house now revolves around the inner courtyard/garden, all rooms overlook this garden: kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, library, circulation, and even the closet and bathroom in the suite overlooking the garden. This garden is a light cannon inside the house. 

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

On the outside, the new house is a white volume cut by some slabs of exposed concrete in strategic places such as the entrance, picking up the pedestrian on the sidewalk, above windows protecting the frames, and in important connections such as between living room/balcony and living room/laundry. Internally, we proposed a new monolithic floor that provides spatial unity and integrates all environments. Inspired by the excellent original iron frames, we proposed that the new ones be made similar to the originals, always painted in glossy synthetic enamel.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

