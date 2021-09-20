We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Quinto / Quinzhee Architecture

Quinto / Quinzhee Architecture

Save this project
Quinto / Quinzhee Architecture

© Dave Tremblay / 1Px© Dave Tremblay / 1Px© Dave Tremblay / 1Px© Dave Tremblay / 1Px+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Québec, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

Text description provided by the architects. Located in St-Sauveur, an old industrial neighborhood of downtown Québec in which many buildings are being replaced by new housing projects, Quinto replaces a small single-family home at the intersection of Montmagny and Boisseau streets. The project includes three large units, a studio and a townhouse which are distributed around a compact scissor staircase.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

This variety of typologies help to maintain a diversity of occupants in the area. The larger units attract families to the city, while the smaller units are more suitable for singles or couples. The L-shaped implantation allows for a maximum of through units, and a minimum of two illuminated facades in each dwelling. In addition, each unit has an independent entrance on the street, which is a strategy that we put forward in most of our projects since it contributes to the feeling of security and belonging to the neighborhood.  This also allows us to reduce the space allocated to circulation and to give it back to quality living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

A large entrance gives access to the interior courtyard of the townhouse, while on the roof a common terrace and an urban vegetable garden allow for an appreciation of the city landscape. This double exposure allows occupants to choose different atmospheres according to their desires. One can therefore enjoy the urban bustle in the front exterior living spaces while benefiting from the quieter spaces of the courtyard. This shared space also encourages good neighborliness and exchanges between the building's residents.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

A regular masonry grid runs along the two main facades and frames the rhythmic disposition of the windows. Loggias have also been integrated into the grid to provide outdoor spaces for each unit. Fine awnings cover and identify the entrances of each dwelling. At the back, a light steel and fiber cement cladding update the vernacular vocabulary which is typical of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Quinzhee Architecture
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Quinto / Quinzhee Architecture" 20 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968534/quinto-quinzhee-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream