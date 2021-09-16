Castro House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

-
Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
- Area: 584 m²
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: Leonardo Finotti
-
Manufacturers: JGV Engenharia, N.didini, Olaria Galiotti, Soal
-
Lead Architect: Giuliana Fenocchi
- Illustration:Herbert Anthony
- Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Castro House appears as the conception of a project that join brutalism with modern New York architecture.
The project consists of two distinct levels that separate the social area open to an internal garden with a swimming pool, and the private area where the bedrooms and the main entrance are located, which hides the client's personal universe with a monolithic façade in exposed concrete.
The choice of bricks, concrete and a metallic structure reinforces the client's desire for their residence to be a large “man cave” together with the brutalist ideal that maintains Castro House with an austere aspect, which receives a counterpoint of color from the vegetation and the copper panel.