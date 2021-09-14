We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Cafe Bidam / Design Token

Cafe Bidam / Design Token

Cafe Bidam / Design Token

© Yongjoon Choi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Token
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  154
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Daesung Kim
  • Architects:Design Token
  • City:Jongno-gu
  • Country:South Korea
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional Korean-style house Cafe 'Bidam'. 

Bidam is a project that renews Hanok into a performance venue and a cafe, with the concept of ‘Korean Royal Orchestra’.
The stage is located in the courtyard to make audiences enjoy a show with drinks.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Elevation
Elevation

Seats are created by extending and overlapping the terrace. The folding screen behind the stage is the role of an orchestra shell, and the wall is made of Korean-ish materials designed to create a rich reverberation.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The iconic colors of the Orchestra costume which are Yellow, blue, and red are used as lighting and finishes. It is intended to provide a space where visitors can feel Korean emotion in the harmony with traditional and modern architecture.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:5 Bukchon-ro 8-gil, Gahoe-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
Design Token
Office

Coffee Shop
Cite: "Cafe Bidam / Design Token" 14 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968421/cafe-bidam-design-token> ISSN 0719-8884

