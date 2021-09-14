We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Australia
  5. Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

Save this project
Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

© Eve Wilson© Eve Wilson© Eve Wilson© Eve Wilson+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, House Interiors
Melbourne, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. Large, simple design gestures create a diversity of spatial experiences within this small-footprint home. 

Save this picture!
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

At 110-square-metres, Canning Street showcases the beauty and benefits of small footprint living. It’s simple, lean, and tidy, with calm, relaxing, and light-filled spaces for family life and entertaining. Northern light filters inside through a tall glass facade that opens to the courtyard, while high-level reeded glass and an enclosed garden bring in natural light on the eastern side. The children’s bedrooms are downstairs, and the parents upstairs, and the kitchen, dining, and lounge area in a long and narrow volume.

Save this picture!
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson
Save this picture!
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

A large, simple design gesture – a curved ceiling – creates different spatial experiences as it sweeps down from the lounge to the dining area and pitches upward over the kitchen. Timber columns along with the eastern wall frame joinery and functions – study, laundry, pantry, courtyard, record player, television, and fireplace – provide clarity to the plan, rhythm to the building, and a clear framework for the family to organize their lives and belongings.

Save this picture!
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

Canning Street showcases how a small-footprint house can be beautiful and beneficial, with a clear, graphic, and practical design providing visual unity, maximum functionality, and different spatial experiences that unfold throughout.

Save this picture!
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Melbourne VIC, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foomann Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Canning Street House / Foomann Architects" 14 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968417/canning-street-house-foomann-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream