When Architects Design Boats

Save this picture! Unique Circle Yachts designed by Zaha Hadid Architects for Bloom+Voss Shipyards. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects

Boats offer delightful distractions for a surprisingly large number of architects. So many in fact, that there seems to be something about boats that appeals specifically to those trained in architecture.

Perhaps it has to do with the challenge of overcoming the static condition of terrestrial construction and gravity, boats’ high level of precision engineering and dynamic aesthetic, or just the shared purpose of protecting people from the elements. Either way, the lure of the open seas is irresistible to the likes of Le Corbusier, Aldo Rossi, Greg Lynn, and countless others.

This edition of Architecture with Stewart takes a close look at some of these architects, their boat-related work, and it looks at some other architects working with aquatic designs including Kunle Adeyemi and the +Pool.

Architecture with Stewart is a YouTube journey exploring architecture’s deep and enduring stories in all their bewildering glory. Weekly videos and occasional live events breakdown a wide range of topics related to the built environment in order to increase their general understanding and advocate their importance in shaping the world we inhabit.