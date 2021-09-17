We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. When Architects Design Boats

When Architects Design Boats

Save this article
When Architects Design Boats

Boats offer delightful distractions for a surprisingly large number of architects. So many in fact, that there seems to be something about boats that appeals specifically to those trained in architecture.

Perhaps it has to do with the challenge of overcoming the static condition of terrestrial construction and gravity, boats’ high level of precision engineering and dynamic aesthetic, or just the shared purpose of protecting people from the elements. Either way, the lure of the open seas is irresistible to the likes of Le Corbusier, Aldo Rossi, Greg Lynn, and countless others.

This edition of Architecture with Stewart takes a close look at some of these architects, their boat-related work, and it looks at some other architects working with aquatic designs including Kunle Adeyemi and the +Pool.

Related Article

What Bricks Tell Us: A Quest to Survey Chicago's Bricks

Architecture with Stewart is a YouTube journey exploring architecture’s deep and enduring stories in all their bewildering glory. Weekly videos and occasional live events breakdown a wide range of topics related to the built environment in order to increase their general understanding and advocate their importance in shaping the world we inhabit.

About this author
Stewart Hicks
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Stewart Hicks. "When Architects Design Boats" 17 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968321/when-architects-design-boats> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream