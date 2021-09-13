Foster + Partners Designs Mixed-Use Masterplan for Industrial Site in Chile

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Ground level of the residential development. The incredibly rich mix of uses at ground level with a variety of retail and social spaces tie the residences with the rest of the masterplan, creating a complete ensemble that is integrated at every level.. Image © Foster + Partners
Foster + Partners revealed its design for a masterplan focusing on adaptive reuse and programmatic diversity meant to regenerate the site of a mid-century factory in the heart of Santiago. The practice's first project in Chile proposes the refurbishment of the existing factory building, La Fabrica, while adding a residential development on the adjacent site and introducing timber as a sustainable building material for the extensions.

View of residential courtyard. A series of smaller courtyards towards the interior of the site that mark the transition between public and private spaces. Image © Foster + PartnersInterior view of La Fabrica apartments. The apartments are flexibly designed to accommodate a range of different individual and family units, from compact studio flats to two-bed apartments. Building on the Chilean tradition of timber construction, the project will use sustainably sourced timber throughout which greatly reduces the embodied carbon in the buildings, creating a sustainable model of development for the future.. Image © Foster + PartnersView of residential courtyard. A series of smaller courtyards towards the interior of the site that mark the transition between public and private spaces. Image © Foster + PartnersView of ground floor hub at La Fabrica.. Image © Foster + Partners+ 6

Once a significant contributor to the country's textile industry, the factory used to provide workers with housing and day-care amenities on the neighbouring sites, thus shaping a community around the facility. The masterplan envisioned by Foster+ Partners seeks to re-establish the connections between life and work through a mixed-use scheme with an ample residential component. The project extends the retail programme to occupy the entire La Fabrica and features a sheltered pedestrian boulevard running through the centre of the building, meant to activate the industrial space. Pedestrian routes with diverse programming activate the site's edges, thus establishing a dialogue with the surrounding neighbourhood.

View of residential courtyard. A series of smaller courtyards towards the interior of the site that mark the transition between public and private spaces. Image © Foster + Partners
La Fabrica offers an incredible opportunity to interweave the industrial heritage of the city with the urgent present need to establish a sustainable model of development. The project brings together the revitalisation of a historic landmark, the creation of an exciting mixed-use neighbourhood and the construction one of the largest new mass timber buildings in the region which will form the benchmark for sustainable buildings in the region.- David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

The masterplan extends on a neighbouring site with a low rise, high-density residential development, crossed by two tree-lined boulevards, at the intersection of which stands an octagonal square. Smaller courtyards between the residential blocks mark the transition between public and private, while the programmatic diversity can be found here as well along the pedestrian routes lined with shops, cafes and retail functions.

View of residential courtyard. A series of smaller courtyards towards the interior of the site that mark the transition between public and private spaces. Image © Foster + Partners
La Fabrica, our first project in Chile, seeks to establish a new approach to sustainable urbanism in Santiago, with lush landscaped civic space. The incredibly rich mix of uses at ground level with a variety of retail and social spaces tie the residences with the rest of the masterplan, creating a complete ensemble that is integrated at every level. The compact and flexible design of the apartments showcases a beautiful palette of natural materials that reflects the sustainable focus of the entire masterplan.- Juan Frigerio, Partner, Foster + Partners

The project builds on the Chilean timber construction tradition using sustainably sourced timber and, according to the designers, will be "the first large-scale timber-framed and cross-laminated timber development in the region."

View of new pedestrian boulevard through existing factory building. La Fabrica features a distinctive lightweight concrete vault roof that is characteristic of the innovative industrial buildings of the time, with roof lights that allow daylight to flood the interior. One of the primary design moves creates a sheltered pedestrian boulevard through the centre of the building, from the existing clocktower to the north to the southern edge of the site.. Image © Foster + Partners
