Bertolotti Vial Machinery and Office Warehouse / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas

Project And Direction: Guillermina Iglesia, María Eva Contesti.

Design Team: Virginia Florez, Rodrigo Herrera Muñiz, Lorenzo Trepat, Eugenia Citterio.

Structural Calculation: Sergio Blas Monge.

Altimetric Survey: Melina Soledad Grosso.

Industrial Effluent Treatment Advisor: Sebastián Canavoso.

Steel Framing Contractor: Marcelo Contreras

City: Santa Fe

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. This commission is part of our work as Gea Desarrollos, from where we carry out the San Lorenzo Industrial Park located at the intersection of the Rosario-Santa Fe highway and the RP10 in the Province of Santa Fe. The building is located on a lot that faces the highway, becoming visible to the passage of vehicles that transit daily.

This work is the result of teamwork with the client who knew how to value our proposal that challenges the traditional typology of the shed. Our search as a study is based on questioning the typologies and traditional programs, focusing on the spatial qualification of the environments. In this particular case, the challenge was to articulate three different programs that had to function independently: shed or storage space and repair of vehicles and machinery, covered parking for private cars, and an office area with a meeting room, reception, and equipment.

A recurring strategy in our works is also that of “the container and the content”, that is, the incorporation of a specific program object that articulates and defines the different spaces within a container that surrounds it.

Located on a lot in front of the Rosario Santa Fe highway, the building leans on one side to make way for the permanent circulation of vehicles. Likewise, the office sector rises to make room for parking and in this way, privilege views towards the horizon. This horizon is not frankly revealed through the openings, but rather, through the material choice, it appears distorted and diffused towards the industrial landscape.