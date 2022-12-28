Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Colombia
  5. El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

Save
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeEl Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyEl Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyEl Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyEl Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: ALH Taller de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Anticuario de la construcción, Ventaneria, Construmetal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. El Gulungo is located on a lot surrounded by a sanctuary area next to the park Parque Lineal La Frontera. From its organic geometry and unusual volumetry, the building seeks to blend in with the existing vegetation of its surroundings.

Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Image 16 of 17
Floor Plan Even Floor Numbers
Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Image 17 of 17
Floor Plan Uneven Floor Numbers
Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

Inspired by a Gulungo birds nest, floor by floor the slabs intertwine, generating various visuals and spatial sensations, enriching the interior spaces and giving prominence to the exterior space. The movement in the volume results in the creation of a series of double-height terraces that open the view towards the park and the city.

Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

El Gulungo is a multi-family building, consisting of eight floors of apartments and one level of parking spaces. The floors of the building vary between odd and even floor numbers where a change of typology is generated between the apartments that are located on the double-height terraces, each one of these enjoying the 180 ° view that the building has of the sanctuary area.

Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

The facades made up mostly of a dark handmade brick, stand out from the green that surrounds the tower. The floor-to-ceiling windows create a diffuse line between the interior and the exterior, integrating the green of the surroundings and the planters that are developed on each floor within the interior of the apartments.

Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mateo Soto

The planters on each floor, accompanied by the floor-to-ceiling windows, create the feeling of being on the first floor, even on the top of the building. About a kilometre worth of thick gardens with more than a hundred species from our exuberant tropics, fed with a rich substrate and an elementary drip irrigation system, make up the living, changing and self-sustaining facades of this Gulungo nest.

Save this picture!
El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ALH Taller de Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialColombia
Cite: "El Gulungo Building / ALH Taller de Arquitectura" [Edificio el Gulungo / ALH Taller de Arquitectura] 28 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968263/el-gulungo-building-alh-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags